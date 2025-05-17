 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Acer is making a smart ring, and doing it the right way

By
Acer FreeSense smart ring in black and rose gold colors.
Acer

Acer is bringing some really impressive computing gear to the Computex event in Taipei this year. From the sleek Swift Edge 14 AI that is nearly half a pound lighter than the MacBook Air to the sleek Predator Triton 14 AI gaming laptop, the company has grabbed quite a few eyeballs.

What came as the biggest surprise was Acer’s shift into the direction of wearables, and specifically, smart rings. At the ongoing show, the company revealed Acer FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring that looks pretty neat and comes loaded with health-sensing features, but with a welcome surprise in tow. 

Recommended Videos

How does Acer’s smart ring stand out? 

Acer FreeSense smart ring in rose gold color.
Acer

Acer’s FreeSense doesn’t require a subscription, following in the footsteps of other established players such as Amazfit, Samsung, UltraHuman, RingConn, and more. “Users also have full access to all health data without additional subscription fees, making the FreeSense ring a practical and reliable daily wellness companion,” says Acer. It’s a huge sigh of relief.

Related

Oura is one of the biggest names in the smart ring segment. Yet one of the most controversial elements of owning its smart rings is the subscription model. If you’re already paying hundreds of dollars for owning the hardware, paying an extra fee for accessing the full suite of health features makes little sense. 

Acer’s FreeSense makes sense

Of course, add-on perks such as expert-driven exercise sessions often come at a premium, and that’s a model even the likes of Apple have adopted for their smartwatches. But a subscription is not a must-have, neither in the wrist wearable segment, nor in the smart rings ecosystem. A few days ago, Whoop also faced a similar backlash over its subscription-based upgrade policy reversal and quickly made a course correction. 

What else does it offer? 

Acer FreeSense smart ring in two colors.
Acer

Acer’s FreeSense smart ring weighs just over two grams and comes in seven size options. It is made out of titanium alloy with a vacuum-plated process and PVD coating on top for extra resilience. Color options on the table are rose gold in matte finish and black with glossy polish on top. The build is IP68-certified (5ATM), which means you can take it for a bath without worrying about frying its circuits. 

As far as health sensing chops go, it can measure heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen saturation levels. Sleep analysis is also part of the package, with stage-based breakdown and continuous tracking. Based on the biomarkers it has collected, the companion app will also offer personalized guidance and create comprehensive wellness reports, as well. 

Acer hasn’t announced the pricing yet, but it shouldn’t go far beyond the $300-400 bracket, considering the features on offer. The likes of Circular Ring 2 have already integrated ECG measurement and blood pressure sensing at an introductory asking price of $239, though the final sticker price is $549 a pop.

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…

Editors’ Recommendations

What I want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

One of my favorite devices launched in 2024 was the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It was first teased last January at the Galaxy S24 launch, and then Samsung gave us a sneak peek in February before launching it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July.

My excitement for it had been building in the first half of the year, and the final product didn’t disappoint. Samsung delivered an excellent smart ring that didn’t cause discomfort or swollen fingers. However, RingConn and then Oura launched their successors, and the Galaxy Ring lost some of its appeal.

Read more
One of the worst smart rings we reviewed in 2024 is getting a successor
Circular Ring 2 in Gold.

In the world of wearables, it seems that smart rings have reached peak popularity in the last couple of years. Though the Oura Ring is still the gold standard, that’s not stopping competitors like Circular, which just announced its next-generation Circular Ring 2 at CES 2025.

In 2024, our own Andy Boxall reviewed the original Circular Ring Slim, as well as a revised version that came out several months later. However, he wasn’t very impressed with the Circular Ring Slim, as it had several flaws and only got a 1.5/5 rating. Circular clearly had its work cut out for it, and thankfully, the Circular Ring 2 sounds like an improvement.

Read more
We may get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 very soon
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to give us a lot of details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but a new report suggests there could be a few additional surprises announced at the January 22 show — including the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

The existence of the Galaxy Ring 2 hasn't been much of a secret, with prior leaks giving us looks at what kind of specs to expect. Now, a new report from Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes suggests Samsung might announce it at Galaxy Unpacked, just as it did with the first Galaxy Ring this year.

Read more