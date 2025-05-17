Acer is making a smart ring, and doing it the right way

Acer is bringing some really impressive computing gear to the Computex event in Taipei this year. From the sleek Swift Edge 14 AI that is nearly half a pound lighter than the MacBook Air to the sleek Predator Triton 14 AI gaming laptop, the company has grabbed quite a few eyeballs.

What came as the biggest surprise was Acer’s shift into the direction of wearables, and specifically, smart rings. At the ongoing show, the company revealed Acer FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring that looks pretty neat and comes loaded with health-sensing features, but with a welcome surprise in tow.

How does Acer’s smart ring stand out?

Acer’s FreeSense doesn’t require a subscription, following in the footsteps of other established players such as Amazfit, Samsung, UltraHuman, RingConn, and more. “Users also have full access to all health data without additional subscription fees, making the FreeSense ring a practical and reliable daily wellness companion,” says Acer. It’s a huge sigh of relief.

Oura is one of the biggest names in the smart ring segment. Yet one of the most controversial elements of owning its smart rings is the subscription model. If you’re already paying hundreds of dollars for owning the hardware, paying an extra fee for accessing the full suite of health features makes little sense.

Acer’s FreeSense makes sense

Of course, add-on perks such as expert-driven exercise sessions often come at a premium, and that’s a model even the likes of Apple have adopted for their smartwatches. But a subscription is not a must-have, neither in the wrist wearable segment, nor in the smart rings ecosystem. A few days ago, Whoop also faced a similar backlash over its subscription-based upgrade policy reversal and quickly made a course correction.

What else does it offer?

Acer’s FreeSense smart ring weighs just over two grams and comes in seven size options. It is made out of titanium alloy with a vacuum-plated process and PVD coating on top for extra resilience. Color options on the table are rose gold in matte finish and black with glossy polish on top. The build is IP68-certified (5ATM), which means you can take it for a bath without worrying about frying its circuits.

As far as health sensing chops go, it can measure heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen saturation levels. Sleep analysis is also part of the package, with stage-based breakdown and continuous tracking. Based on the biomarkers it has collected, the companion app will also offer personalized guidance and create comprehensive wellness reports, as well.

Acer hasn’t announced the pricing yet, but it shouldn’t go far beyond the $300-400 bracket, considering the features on offer. The likes of Circular Ring 2 have already integrated ECG measurement and blood pressure sensing at an introductory asking price of $239, though the final sticker price is $549 a pop.