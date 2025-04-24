 Skip to main content
Adobe Express now uses AI to supercharge your content creation

New Adobe Express features.
Adobe

At Adobe Max London 2025, the company unveiled exciting new AI-powered features for its content-creation app, Adobe Express. These latest tools are designed to make crafting fresh content on the fly not only easier but also more enjoyable.

First introduced in 2021, Adobe Express caters to those who lack the time (or budget) for full-featured Adobe products like Adobe Photoshop. Instead, it offers an all-in-one, cloud-based content creation solution built on the principles of simplicity and efficiency. It empowers users to swiftly create engaging content for popular social media platforms like TikTok and Reels.

Adobe Express will introduce four innovative AI-powered tools: Generate Video, Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation, and Generate Similar. The standout among them is undoubtedly Generate Video.

With Generate Video, you can leverage the Firefly Video technology to produce unique and commercially safe video content using just descriptive text prompts. While Generate Video has previously been available through Adobe’s Firefly app and Adobe Premiere Pro, this marks its debut in Adobe Express, making it accessible without requiring an Adobe Creative Suite subscription.

Meanwhile, Adobe Express’s new Clip Maker utilizes AI to help you transform lengthy video footage into engaging snippets for podcasts, interviews, and more. The Dynamic Animation feature allows you to effortlessly add “playful, natural motion” with just a single click.

There’s also Adobe’s new Generate Similar tool is designed to help you quickly create content that maintains a consistent aesthetic. This feature is perfect for enhancing your Instagram or Facebook feed to keep a cohesive look for your posts. To get started, simply select an image, and the AI will generate or find similar content to match.

Adobe has unveiled several other enhancements designed to streamline content creation with Express. With a single tap, the new Enhance Speech feature intelligently eliminates distracting background noise, producing clear, professional-quality audio. For those looking to add a personal touch, the Video Self-Record capability allows direct recording within Adobe Express, perfect for tutorials, video podcasts, and engaging reels. Video editing workflows are also improved with Drop Zone, which seamlessly compiles clips into sequences, and Scene View, offering an intuitive way to rearrange and batch-edit video clips for faster turnaround.

Finally, a new Vimeo add-on simplifies sharing by enabling direct exporting and publishing to the popular video platform.

It’s important to note that Adobe Express is a companion app to Adobe Creative Suite. This means you can create stunning pieces in Adobe Express and then refine and polish them in programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom.

