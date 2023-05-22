 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s deal of the day is an Apple Watch-style smartwatch for $112

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re in the market for one of the best smartwatches or the best fitness trackers but don’t care about brand recognition, Best Buy has an Apple Watch lookalike going for just $112 right now. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini not only looks like an Apple Watch, but it offers a lot of great smartwatch features the Apple Watch offers. And while this deal on the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is just an $8 discount off its regular price of $120, it’s $130 cheaper than most affordable Apple Watch currently available, the Apple Watch SE.

Why you should buy the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch

The first thing that will likely stand out to you about the Amazfit GTS Mini smartwatch is how much it looks like an Apple Watch. In terms of size it hangs around with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch SE 2, but in many ways it can keep up with smartwatches that range from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the Fitbit Charge 5. It has a large high definition AMOLED display, and an ultra-slim and light design. The display offers a vibrant and immersive experience as mart watches go, and it can be set to always-on so your data is always visible This watch also works with Android and iOS devices.

When it comes to putting the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini to work, fitness lovers will appreciate what it can do. It has more than 120 sports tracking modes, smart recognition, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, as well as stress monitoring. The watch can automatically recognize seven different sports and track your activity playing them accordingly. It can even track you through your hikes and daily runs with high precision, as it supports five satellite positioning systems and uses patented antenna technology to improve positioning performance. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini also performs on the high end of battery life, as it’s able to reach up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

Related

The Amazfit GTS 4Mini is currently just $112 at Best Buy. While this isn’t much of a savings from its regular price of $120, it is an impressive savings when you compare it to other smartwatches of its caliber. It’s less than half the price of the Apple Watch SE, and is $168 less than the base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted today
Apple Watch Series 8 showing its App Library.

Today's the perfect time to buy yourself an Apple Watch, as Amazon has slashed the prices of two of the most popular models of the wearable device. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is available from $220, down from $249, and the Apple Watch Series 8 has had its starting price temporarily slashed from $399 to $329. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals, but it's highly recommended that you make your choice on which one to purchase now because stocks are probably running out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $220, was from $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the cheaper Apple Watch, but it still provides comprehensive health and fitness tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and fall detection. Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, you'll want to go for the new version of the wearable device because of the extra processing power provided by the S8 SiP chipset, the updated accelerometer and gyroscope for better readings, and the addition of the crash detection feature that can call emergency services when it detects that the wearer was involved in a severe car accident.

Read more
The best phones in 2023: our 13 favorite smartphones you can buy
The back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing its green color.

What's the best phone in 2023? It may seem like a simple question, but it's anything but. Smartphones are so good these days, and while it's great having so many excellent options to choose from, it also means that finding the perfect one for you can be a challenge.

That's why we're here to help. Below, you'll find our picks for the best phones you can buy right now. Whether you're a longtime iPhone fan, are a diehard Android user, or you're open to any smartphone, we think you'll find something on this list that'll suit you perfectly.

Read more
The best Android phones in 2023: the 13 best ones you can buy
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lying face-down in between a bed frame and wall.

It's hard to find a bad Android phone these days — but what's the best Android phone in 2023? It's a daunting question, but one we aim to answer for you in this article.

There's a lot to consider when buying a new Android phone. Do you want a big screen? How much do you value camera performance? Are you a big-time gamer? Need a long battery life? We've compiled a list of Android phones to fit everyone's needs, regardless of your priorities or preferences.

Read more