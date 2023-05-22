If you’re in the market for one of the best smartwatches or the best fitness trackers but don’t care about brand recognition, Best Buy has an Apple Watch lookalike going for just $112 right now. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini not only looks like an Apple Watch, but it offers a lot of great smartwatch features the Apple Watch offers. And while this deal on the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is just an $8 discount off its regular price of $120, it’s $130 cheaper than most affordable Apple Watch currently available, the Apple Watch SE.

Why you should buy the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch

The first thing that will likely stand out to you about the Amazfit GTS Mini smartwatch is how much it looks like an Apple Watch. In terms of size it hangs around with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch SE 2, but in many ways it can keep up with smartwatches that range from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the Fitbit Charge 5. It has a large high definition AMOLED display, and an ultra-slim and light design. The display offers a vibrant and immersive experience as mart watches go, and it can be set to always-on so your data is always visible This watch also works with Android and iOS devices.

When it comes to putting the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini to work, fitness lovers will appreciate what it can do. It has more than 120 sports tracking modes, smart recognition, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, as well as stress monitoring. The watch can automatically recognize seven different sports and track your activity playing them accordingly. It can even track you through your hikes and daily runs with high precision, as it supports five satellite positioning systems and uses patented antenna technology to improve positioning performance. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini also performs on the high end of battery life, as it’s able to reach up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Amazfit GTS 4Mini is currently just $112 at Best Buy. While this isn’t much of a savings from its regular price of $120, it is an impressive savings when you compare it to other smartwatches of its caliber. It’s less than half the price of the Apple Watch SE, and is $168 less than the base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

