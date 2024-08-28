The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite just got a cool new competitor

The Amazon Kindle series has always dominated the e-reader market, and this will probably never change. Yet, competitors are still making their way to the market. The latest e-reader comes from a familiar name: Onyx.

The all-new 6-inch Boox Go 6 is Android 12-based and features 32GB of storage. It costs $150, which is comparable to the Kindle Paperwhite. The Boox Go 6 is particularly noteworthy for its Carta 1300 screen, which showcases the latest generation of E Ink display technology. Onyx states that this results in improved visual quality and performance, as it offers deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Recommended Videos

The Boox Go 6 is compatible with the NeoReader reading app, supporting up to 20 document formats. The app allows users to highlight text, annotate, adjust layout, and use TTS, and it was recently updated to include the ability to use light or dark mode.

Because the Boox Go 6 runs Android, it comes with the Google Play Store. This gives readers direct access to their favorite apps for reading, web browsing, and audio listening, including the Amazon Kindle app.

Even though tablets like the iPad Pro and iPad Air have long provided many more features, there’s still a place for e-readers. It’s nice to see companies like Onyx not only continue to produce them but also continue to update these products both on the hardware and software side.

Besides, we’ve had a lot of luck with them over the years and like them, including the recently released Onyx Boox Palma and the 2023 Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C.

The Boox Go 6 is now available on the Onyx website, and the first shipments are scheduled to arrive in mid-September.