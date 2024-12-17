 Skip to main content
An OLED iPad mini is coming in 2026, says Apple insider

Front view of Apple iPad mini with A17 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Although the iPad mini has continued to receive updates and support, it’s fair to say it hasn’t gotten the same level of love as the iPad Pro. However, that could be set to change, as the next iPad mini is expected to launch in 2026 with a new OLED display.

That’s not all, though. Both the iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch models could also receive the same upgrade in 2027 (adding weight to a previous leak). Then there’s the rumored foldable iPad with an 18.8-inch display, according to a report from analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

The report states that Apple plans to transition the majority of its displays from LED to OLED between 2026 and 2028. And in more wallet-friendly news, it suggests Apple might switch to a more cost-effective form of OLED to help bring down overall costs. Considering an iPad mini is already on the pricey side, the added cost of an OLED screen — usually around 20% or so — could raise the price to a level that might hurt sales.

Rear shell view of the 2024 iPad mini.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If the iPad mini does move to OLED from its existing screen, then it will be a major improvement with deeper blacks, better viewing angles, and much better contrast. Given that Apple is dedicated to color accuracy, an OLED display makes more sense for any of its devices as it allows for truer color representation.

However, the iPad mini isn’t the best choice for certain types of productivity. For instance, editing video can be difficult due to the size limitations — a standard video timeline can become overwhelming quite quickly.

Despite the ongoing trend of larger and larger devices, there is still a market for smaller tablets. Not everyone wants an iPad Pro with a 10.9-inch display when a smaller, more travel-friendly alternative like the iPad mini is available.

An upgraded display would make the iPad mini one of the best choices on the market for watching content while on the go or catching up on a bit of reading, all in a device that can fit into a back pocket. We’re obviously still a ways out before an OLED iPad mini comes to fruition, but assuming this report is true, this could be precisely the type of upgrade we’ve been waiting for.

