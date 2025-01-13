 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

An unusual image has revealed a world-beating OnePlus Open 2 spec

By
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red one held in one hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Hints don’t get much bigger than the one dropped by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau on the Chinese social network Weibo about the Oppo Find N5. What makes this hint extra special is that the Oppo Find N5 is a big-screen folding phone that’s almost certainly going to very closely resemble the OnePlus Open 2. As tech fans may already know, while Lau works for Oppo now, he co-founded OnePlus.

“The world’s thinnest folding flagship, Oppo Find N5, see you in February,” reads the message posted to Weibo, which is accompanied by a teaser image showing a pencil obscuring the side of a phone behind it. The message was also sent from a Find N5, showing Lau is very familiar with the new foldable already.

Recommended Videos

What does the image tell us? There isn’t a universal standard size for a pencil, but on average, the diameter seems to measure around 7mm to 10mm, and the edge of the phone behind the pencil in Lau’s teaser image appears to be around half the pencil’s diameter. The phone is open rather than folded, and if it’s to beat the current “world’s thinnest foldable,” the Honor Magic V3, the Oppo Find N5 needs to be less than 4.4mm thick unfolded and less than 9.3mm folded.

Teaser image showing the Oppo Find N5 behind a pencil.
The Oppo Find N5 Oppo

Lau’s teaser and confirmation of the Find N5’s record-beating dimensions backs up a recent rumor claiming the OnePlus Open 2 would be the thinnest folding phone we’ve seen yet, as well as another earlier rumor stating that when folded up, the OnePlus Open 2 would measure less than 10mm. It seems both of these are on track to be accurate.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Oppo’s foldable release schedule has been difficult to predict, and Lau’s message shows it has skipped the Find N4 series and headed straight to the N5. OnePlus announced the OnePlus Open at the end of 2023 and followed it up with the slightly refreshed OnePlus Open Apex Edition in 2024. It means a sequel to both it and the Oppo Find N3 are overdue, and the OnePlus Open 2’s release may quickly follow the Find N5’s announcement in China.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The OnePlus Open 2’s release date may have leaked
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red on table.

One of the best-reviewed folding phones of the past year, the OnePlus Open, could soon get a successor. According to leaker Rodent950, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

The leaker says the phone will be called the Oppo Find N5 in China and the OnePlus Open 2 elsewhere. It should be noted that the first OnePlus Open launched in China as the Oppo Find N3.

Read more
This is the OnePlus Open’s new red color, and it’s absolutely stunning
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red resting on a gray table.

"Wow, it really pops out," is what rang up in my head as I approached my desk where the new OnePlus Open's Apex Edition lay. Admittedly, this wasn't my first impression of the phone, and I only arrived a few hours after having fiddled with it, trying to inspect it for differences from the black variant I have been using since the launch last year. But given the spontaneity of the sensation, I took it as authentic. Perhaps that's what OnePlus aims with this phone: to make heads turn and eyes fixated.

The OnePlus Open is one of the finest foldables to buy in the U.S., other than the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It has better ergonomics than other sideways-opening foldables, and it is backed by superior Hasselblad cameras and faster wired charging. Most importantly, the OnePlus Open can be told apart by its design, which is primarily made of faux leather and a large, round camera module.

Read more
The OnePlus Open is about to get a striking update
A press image of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

OnePlus isn’t waving a white flag in the face of Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 6; it’s waving a red one with the launch of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. The newly announced OnePlus folding phone comes in a stunning new color called Crimson Shadow, a hue the company says pays homage to an old Hasselblad camera.

Made from vegan leather, the Crimson Shadow's red rear panel joins an orange Alert Slider to give the OnePlus Open a striking and very “Hasselblad” look. The camera it takes inspiration from was part of a limited-run series of Hasselblad cameras released in 2008 that commemorated 60 years of the company, as well as its partnership with lens maker Carl Zeiss. With only 60 models released in the lineup, they are now highly sought by collectors. At the time of this writing, a Hasselblad 503CW Victor Red Edition is on eBay for $9,200.

Read more