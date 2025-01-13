An unusual image has revealed a world-beating OnePlus Open 2 spec

Hints don’t get much bigger than the one dropped by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau on the Chinese social network Weibo about the Oppo Find N5. What makes this hint extra special is that the Oppo Find N5 is a big-screen folding phone that’s almost certainly going to very closely resemble the OnePlus Open 2. As tech fans may already know, while Lau works for Oppo now, he co-founded OnePlus.

“The world’s thinnest folding flagship, Oppo Find N5, see you in February,” reads the message posted to Weibo, which is accompanied by a teaser image showing a pencil obscuring the side of a phone behind it. The message was also sent from a Find N5, showing Lau is very familiar with the new foldable already.

Recommended Videos

What does the image tell us? There isn’t a universal standard size for a pencil, but on average, the diameter seems to measure around 7mm to 10mm, and the edge of the phone behind the pencil in Lau’s teaser image appears to be around half the pencil’s diameter. The phone is open rather than folded, and if it’s to beat the current “world’s thinnest foldable,” the Honor Magic V3, the Oppo Find N5 needs to be less than 4.4mm thick unfolded and less than 9.3mm folded.

Lau’s teaser and confirmation of the Find N5’s record-beating dimensions backs up a recent rumor claiming the OnePlus Open 2 would be the thinnest folding phone we’ve seen yet, as well as another earlier rumor stating that when folded up, the OnePlus Open 2 would measure less than 10mm. It seems both of these are on track to be accurate.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Oppo’s foldable release schedule has been difficult to predict, and Lau’s message shows it has skipped the Find N4 series and headed straight to the N5. OnePlus announced the OnePlus Open at the end of 2023 and followed it up with the slightly refreshed OnePlus Open Apex Edition in 2024. It means a sequel to both it and the Oppo Find N3 are overdue, and the OnePlus Open 2’s release may quickly follow the Find N5’s announcement in China.