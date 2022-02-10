  1. Mobile

Dynamic theming is coming to all Android 12 devices soon

Tushar Mehta
By

Android 12 brings a major visual overhaul, but many of its visual improvements, including dynamic color theming, have been limited to Google’s own Pixel lineup of smartphones. However, Google has now confirmed that Android 12’s “Monet” theming engine for responsive color selection in the user interface will go live for all Android 12 devices very soon.

When Google first revealed the long list of features arriving with Android 12, Material You was one of the central elements aimed at appealing to users. The third iteration of Google’s Material Design, Material You, is fashioned with the intent to allow users to customize their Android phones to match their personalities. As we noted above, the feature has been limited to Pixel smartphones. Google is now making it mandatory for manufacturers to include support for Material You on every device that runs — or is updated to — Android 12.

The Pixel 6 wallpaper options screen.
The Pixel 6 wallpaper options screen. Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The news originally came from a source who accessed an internal document and informed Android Police that Google will enforce the mandatory inclusion of Material You on any Android 12-based builds that are submitted for a Google Mobile Services (GMS) license. Since every manufacturer must apply for a GMS license in order to be able to support Google apps on its devices officially, this mandatory clause means every phone that either gets launched with or updated to Android 12 will be required to support Material You.

UI colors customized to users’ preference

Material You’s Monet engine picks up dominant color palettes from the wallpaper applied by the user and applies them as the accent color in the Android user interface. Therefore, instead of a default accent color, users get a customized color that is in sync with the wallpaper. The feature has been limited to Pixel smartphones and devices running unofficial custom ROMs like Lineage OS based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Android 12 dynamic theme.

Recently, Samsung announced support for Material You with One UI 4.1 on the newly unveiled Galaxy S22 series. Meanwhile, Android manufacturers such as Motorola and Xiaomi are already working on implementing wallpaper-based theming on their smartphones. Other brands can also be expected to add support for Material You on their custom Android skins very soon.

Monet open-sourced as part of Android 12L

Android Police cites the reason Material You has been exclusive to Pixel devices until now. It noted that the feature was only open-sourced as part of code Android 12L, which is the next version of Android. Although Android 12L is intended for tablets and foldable Android smartphones, some of the features are expected to make their way to all Android devices.

These changes are expected to go live starting March 14, 2022. With dynamic color theming becoming standard, we can also expect third-party app developers to add support for Material You in their apps, making the custom theming feature more cohesive and integrative.

Editors' Recommendations

How to edit pictures using Photos on a Mac

Photos editor open on a MacBook.

How to clean a laptop fan

Cleaning a laptop fan with air blower.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti spotted: Are we close to a release date?

The new RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

Save $175 when you buy a Roomba and a Braava Jet together

A bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2022

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

How to print labels from Word

microsoft word on the web gets transcribe feature person using

How to listen to podcasts on a Mac

Podcast word in orange from Pixabay.

Switch Online + Expansion Pack feels like a real deal now

A Nintendo Switch connected to the internet.

Horizon Forbidden West lets a friend co-pilot the game

Aloy stands on a mountain in Horizon Forbidden West.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ on Google TV.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs. iPhone 13 Pro

samsung galaxy s22 plus vs apple iphone 13 pro rear in hand pink gold

The best party games for Nintendo Switch

games like jackbox best featured

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with dog.