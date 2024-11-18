Android 15 is officially coming to these seven Motorola phones

Following the official release of Android 15 on October 15, there’s been much anticipation about which companies will be the first to update their phones to the newest Android version — and which phones will be included. Most recently, Motorola confirmed a few additional devices to receive the Android 15 treatment.

Although Motorola hasn’t made any official announcements regarding its Android 15 plans, the company has been updating support pages for its devices and confirming Android 15 updates that way. As part of this latest round of updates, Motorola has now confirmed Android 15 is coming to the following smartphones:

Motorola Razr 50s

Motorola Razr 40s

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola ThinkPhone 25

Although only one of those phones is available in the U.S. (the Edge 2023), it’s still encouraging to see Motorola continue to expand its net of Android 15 updates. This past October, Android 15 updates were confirmed for a much more extensive selection of other Motorola phones — including the Razr (2024), Razr Plus (2024), Edge (2024), and others. Shortly after that initial list was discovered, Motorola started its update work by rolling out the Android 15 beta to the Edge 50 Fusion.

While more Motorola phones getting Android 15 is good news, this all comes with a lingering asterisk. Motorola has yet to say when it’ll officially release Android 15 to any of its smartphones. Further, Motorola is notorious for being one of the slowest companies to get Android updates released in a timely manner. So, while Android 15 for additional Moto phones is great, it could still be a while before you see the Android 15 update arrive on your handset.