 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Anker recalls a million power banks over fire risk — here’s what to do

By
Anker's PowerCore 10000 power bank.
Anker's PowerCore 10000 power bank. Anker

Anker is recalling more than a million of its PowerCore 10000 power banks due to a risk of overheating that could lead to fire and burns.

The tech company has received 19 reports of fires and explosions linked to the power bank, which contains lithium-ion batteries. Two of the reports relate to minor burn injuries and required medical attention, while a further 11 reports cite property damage totaling more than $60,000, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recommended Videos

Affected units — about 1,158,000 in all — were sold online in the U.S. by Anker, Amazon, Newegg, and Ebay from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $27.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Anyone who owns a recalled PowerCore 10000 power bank is urged to stop using it immediately and to take steps to receive a free replacement.

What to do

If you have Anker’s PowerCore 10000 power bank, here’s what you need to know:

– First, check the model number. Only certain units are affected, specifically those with the model number A1263, which you’ll find printed on the bottom of the device.

– If you have a faulty unit, you can get a replacement. To receive it, you won’t be asked to send the power bank to Anker. Instead, you’ll need to submit a photo of the recalled unit that shows the model number, serial number, your name, the date the photo was taken, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. Anker has detailed instructions on its website explaining exactly how to apply.

– A purchase receipt will be requested but will not be required to participate in the recall.

– Whatever you do, don’t throw your faulty power bank in the trash. Recalled lithium-ion batteries have to be carefully disposed of as they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept it — get in touch to find out. Consumers will be required to confirm safe disposal of the power bank before receiving a replacement.

If you want to speak to someone at Anker for clarification on anything regarding the recall, you can call toll-free at 800-988-7973 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can send an email to support@anker.com.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The OnePlus Pad 3 is one of the best tablets I’ve used, here’s why
The back of the OnePlus Pad 3.

Android smartphones have long competed with, and in some cases, surpassed, the iPhone, but the same can’t be said for tablets. Android makers have long harbored ambitions to compete with the iPad in the category that Apple created, dating back to the launch of the first Galaxy Tab, which occurred 15 years ago.

Yet, the iPad remains the best tablet for most people. The iPad Pro M4 ushered in the tandem OLED era as Apple stacked two OLED displays for an incredibly immersive experience. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was the first to compete and offers the same great experience you can find on Galaxy phones, but with a few compromises.

Read more
How to watch today’s WWDC keynote, and 3 reasons to do so
You can livestream the WWDC 2025 keynote for free
Apple WWDC 2025 logo

Apple’s WWDC 2025 (Worldwide Developer’s Conference) starts today. In case you didn't already know, WWDC is an annual event used by the tech giant to showcase new software and technologies across its product ecosystem, while also providing developers with sessions and tools to help them build apps for Apple's devices.

How to watch the WWDC 2025 keynote

Read more
Will my iPhone get iOS 26? Here’s every supported model
We've got the full list of iOS 26 supported devices - find out if you're getting the new iPhone update
iOS 26 features on a series of iPhone screens

Apple announced iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and the new iPhone update comes with a fresh new 'Liquid Glass' look and plenty of features - and there are loads of iOS 26 supported devices, which is great news.

And no, you haven't missed a volley of updates since iOS 18 in 2024. Apple has skipped a bunch of numbers, so instead of giving us iOS 19 in 2025, we got iOS 26 alongside iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26. In short, Apple's brought its operating system numbering into line. Nice.

Read more