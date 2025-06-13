Anker recalls a million power banks over fire risk — here’s what to do

Anker is recalling more than a million of its PowerCore 10000 power banks due to a risk of overheating that could lead to fire and burns.

The tech company has received 19 reports of fires and explosions linked to the power bank, which contains lithium-ion batteries. Two of the reports relate to minor burn injuries and required medical attention, while a further 11 reports cite property damage totaling more than $60,000, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Affected units — about 1,158,000 in all — were sold online in the U.S. by Anker, Amazon, Newegg, and Ebay from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $27.

Anyone who owns a recalled PowerCore 10000 power bank is urged to stop using it immediately and to take steps to receive a free replacement.

What to do

If you have Anker’s PowerCore 10000 power bank, here’s what you need to know:

– First, check the model number. Only certain units are affected, specifically those with the model number A1263, which you’ll find printed on the bottom of the device.

– If you have a faulty unit, you can get a replacement. To receive it, you won’t be asked to send the power bank to Anker. Instead, you’ll need to submit a photo of the recalled unit that shows the model number, serial number, your name, the date the photo was taken, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. Anker has detailed instructions on its website explaining exactly how to apply.

– A purchase receipt will be requested but will not be required to participate in the recall.

– Whatever you do, don’t throw your faulty power bank in the trash. Recalled lithium-ion batteries have to be carefully disposed of as they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept it — get in touch to find out. Consumers will be required to confirm safe disposal of the power bank before receiving a replacement.

If you want to speak to someone at Anker for clarification on anything regarding the recall, you can call toll-free at 800-988-7973 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can send an email to support@anker.com.