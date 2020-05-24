  1. Mobile

Everything you need to know about Apple’s 8th-gen iPad

By

Apple’s standard iPad is often the go-to tablet for many users, thanks to its classy design, beautiful display, and low cost of entry. According to some rumors, Apple is prepping an update for the entry-level model, adding better performance and a few new features.

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Apple to introduce a new entry-level iPad, despite the fact that it updated the device in 2019. After all, Apple has actually updated the iPad every year for the past three generations — so it would be stranger if the company didn’t update the device.

What, exactly, should we expect from the 2020 entry-level iPad? We rounded up all the rumors to get a clearer picture of the 2020 iPad.

Design

The 2020 iPad may offer a few design tweaks that make it look a little more modern.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is actually working on two iPad screen sizes — one with a 10.8-inch display, and one with a smaller 8.5- to 9-inch model, which is likely to end up being a new iPad Mini. The smaller model may not debut until 2021, but according to Kuo, the larger device is likely to be introduced in the second half of 2020.

The next-gen iPad could look more like an iPad Pro Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Considering the fact the current-generation iPad offers a 10.2-inch display, and the iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch display, it’s possible that Apple is aiming to increase the screen size of the device by reducing the bezels — which may give the new iPad models a more iPad Pro-like look. It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen, but if so, it would be good news for those who want a more modern look from their iPad without having to buy the iPad Pro.

Performance

Perhaps the best thing about the new iPad will be a performance boost. The current-generation iPad offers an A10 Fusion chip, which is more than powerful enough for many users, but several years behind what is found in Apple’s current iPhones.

The new iPad, however, will reportedly include an A12 chip. This will help modernize the device’s performance, but it will still leave the iPad a step behind modern iPhone models. While that may seem a disappointment, it would be in step with how Apple has traditionally positioned its entry-level iPad.

The rumor comes from anonymous Twitter account L0vetodream, which has noted some Apple products have been delayed over the past few weeks.

Apart from a faster chip, the new iPad may have some extra RAM. This would be a logical move for Apple. However, we haven’t found any leaks pointing to that just yet.

Price and availability

There aren’t many rumors about the pricing and availability of the new iPad model, but according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will take the same product approach as it has the iPhone SE — which means that it will likely be low-cost. The current-generation iPad is already low-cost, coming in at $330, so we’ll have to wait and see if the cost goes even lower, or hovers around the same price.

When it comes to availability, if rumors are to be believed, the new device will be launched towards the end of this year. Perhaps it will be announced alongside the iPhone 12, or perhaps it will be saved for a later event, as Apple does often host two events in the fall.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best Apple Memorial Day deals so far

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best Memorial Day iPad Deals: iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro

best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for Memorial Day

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 2018 review 5848 1920x1272

These are the best cheap iPad deals for May 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

The best ring lights for 2020

The best RAW photography apps for Android and iOS

best raw camera apps android ios le buzz hpedtm5nbmo unsplash

Save precious data with the best lite apps for Android and iOS

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for May 2020

Best smartphone deals for May 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

The best free iPhone games to play right now

The Google Pixel 4a will likely launch on July 13 without 5G

Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leak

Garmin’s Quatix 6X uses transparent solar panel to hit 24 days of battery life

garmin quatix 6x watch news 6

The best Google Pixel 3 cases and covers

Google Pixel 3 Case

The best Apple Arcade games you should play right now

Best Buy offers rare discount on latest Apple Watch (Series 5) for Memorial Day