 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple is eyeing enhanced range and privacy boost on AirTag 2

By
Person holding an Apple AirTag.
Apple

The second-gen object tracker from Apple is not too far away, and it seems the next iteration will serve improvements in a few crucial areas. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the AirTag 2 has moved to the “manufacturing tests” stage. 

As far as the design goes, they will look similar to the current version, but the internals have been upgraded. The most notable change among them is making it more difficult to remove the speaker assembly within the object tracker. 

Recommended Videos

The speaker fitted inside an AirTag emits a beeping sound, which not only helps the owner locate it, but also alerts an unsuspecting person if an unidentified AirTag is moving with them. 

Related

Bad actors leveraged this system for stalking and other unscrupulous activities. Back in 2022, “silent” AirTags that had their speaker removed popped up for sale on eBay and Etsy. 

Nomad Apple TV Siri Remote Case with an AirTag installed.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

To counter such misuse, Apple released a “display alert with sound” feature. This was done so that when an AirTag is nearby and it can’t emit a sound because of tampering with the speaker, at least the notification up on a phone’s screen will alert a person. 

The Bloomberg report also mentions improved privacy, but doesn’t dig into any specific details. Evern since the AirTags were launched, Apple has been busy plugging privacy loopholes that have been exploited in diverse ways. 

More importantly, the second-gen AirPods will also offer enhanced tracking range. The curent version relies on Bluetooth, which mean their range is about 10 meters, or roughly 30 feet. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 offers a 120 meter range. 

Currently in development under the codename B589, the AirTag successor will also come armed with an upgraded wireless chip. The first-gen AirTag comes equipped with the U1 chip, which enables Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding support. There is no word regarding any improvements to battery life or pricing, but the market launch is expected for next year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I went running with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the results shocked me
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the same wrist.

Two of the most ultra smartwatches available right now shouldn't come as any surprise. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and baddest smartwatch for iPhone owners, while Android fans now have the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Ultras for everyone!

Although I don't participate in ultra-level activities like mountain climbing or diving, I love running. It's the type of exercise I enjoy the most, and as such, I need my smartwatch to be a suitable running companion.

Read more
Moto Tag is Motorola’s answer to AirTags, and it looks way better
The Moto Tag attached to a suitcase.

Along with its all-new Razr Plus (2024) and Razr (2024) flip phones, Motorola has also just announced the Moto Tag. As the name implies, this is Motorola's own version of the Apple AirTag.

The Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tracker that will help users keep tabs on their most valuable items anywhere in the world. It features a sleek and compact design with enhanced security that Motorola promises is intuitive and easy to use. Despite being the "Moto" Tag, it is compatible with most Android smartphones, not just Motorola phones.

Read more
Chipolo’s newest trackers are like AirTags for Android, and they’re great
Chipolo ONE Point.

Google's newly improved tracking network, Find My Device, is designed to be the Android equivalent of Apple's Find My network. Similarly, Chipolo's new Point tracking devices are intended to be the Android counterpart to Apple AirTags. The Chipolo One Point item tracker and Chipolo CardPoint wallet finder are among the first third-party tracking solutions to work with Find My Device.

As a longtime Apple AirTags user, I was interested in comparing these trackers. Luckily, Chipolo sent me a few for this purpose. Ultimately, I didn't discover any surprises, and that's a good thing.
What are Chipolo Points?

Read more