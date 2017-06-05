Apple tests giving third-party shops access to iPhone repair machines

Why it matters to you Apple may finally be considering letting repair shops fix your iPhones entirely on site, which will give you expanded options the next time your smartphone takes an unfortunate fall.

Apple has launched a pilot program under which it will provide certain companies access to the highly specialized calibration machine used to repair iPhones. The news was announced by ComputerCare, one of the three companies included in the initiative.

According to ComputerCare, use of the machine would allows a third-part company to conduct iPhone repairs entirely on site. In the past, it was necessary to send repaired devices back to Apple for final testing. The calibration process reportedly only takes 15 minutes, but is deemed necessary by Apple to ensure the product’s touchscreen functionality still meets the manufacturer’s standards.

As a result, ComputerCare states access to the proprietary machine should “dramatically reduce turnaround times” for its customers, while offering the same level of service they’d expect from Apple’s own technicians.

This initiative follows months of lobbying by the iPhone maker against “right to repair” bills proposed by lawmakers in 12 states — the most recent being New Jersey. The legislation varies from state to state, but the basic premise is that tech firms must provide customers and third-party repair shops with access to manuals and parts sufficient to permit repair by those third-party shops, should they request them.

Motherboard

While the launch of this pilot program may make it appear as though Apple has buckled somewhat in the fight against right to repair, the company has recently stepped up its efforts in New York, alongside other firms like Verizon, Toyota, and electronics insurer Asurion.

At best, ComputerCare’s announcement means Apple is considering, to some degree, opening up the means to fix and maintain its devices. Motherboard published a photo of the rarely seen machine back in March, and said the equipment is particularly important because it’s required to pair new Touch ID fingerprint scanners with existing iPhones.

Apple reportedly began using the contraption with the release of the iPhone 5S back in 2013 — though ComputerCare says the machines they will receive support every model in the range from the 6S onward.