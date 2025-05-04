Apple could split iPhone 18 series launch to put the spotlight on its foldable

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why does it make sense? What to expect from Apple in 2027?

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a big one for the future of iPhone. Apple is expected to give a much-needed makeover to the Siri assistant with enhanced AI chops next year. The foldable iPhone also looks primed for a 2026 launch. But it seems the packed schedule will also require some launch timeline adjustments.

Apple typically launches its entire mainline iPhone slate in the Fall season, usually around September. Next year, as the line-up gets more crowded with the iPhone 18 series, the company will reportedly shift the expected entry-level smartphones to 2027, as per The Information.

“The iPhone 18 series will include updated versions of Apple’s thin iPhone, Pro and Pro Max, along with the new foldable device,” the outlet reports. “In spring 2027, Apple plans to release the standard iPhone 18 and a successor to the more budget-friendly iPhone 16e, the people said.”

Why does it make sense?

Over the past four years, Apple has launched four smartphones in one go. Aside from the entry-point model, the company has served “Pro” versions in two sizes, and has switched between “mini” and “Plus” models, as well. The erstwhile iPhone SE and the new “e” series phones have usually found a launch spot in the Spring season.

Apple is no different from other brands. But in the race to launch generation-over-generation upgrades each year, the scope for innovation shrinks. Moreover, buyers often feel left out with a seemingly outdated device in their hands as smartphone makers release updated versions with newer features and gated software perks.

Take, for example, Apple Intelligence. It left out the non-Pro iPhone 15 series models, just a year after their release. Likewise, the latest generation Photographic Styles are exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, and even leave out the iPhone 16e that was launched earlier this year.

What to expect from Apple in 2027?

By switching the launch cycle of the entry-point iPhone 18 to 2027, Apple will give more breathing space to the rest of the devices. The iPhone 18 Pro pair, the corresponding ultra-slim “Air” model, and the highly anticipated foldable will supposedly grab the launch spotlight at the company’s Fall launch event next year.

The foldable iPhone could be crucial to Apple’s roadmap moving ahead. The company is dramatically late to the party compared to its Android rivals, but it could make a splashy entry. Rumors suggest that Apple has managed to solve one of the biggest foldable display problems by nearly eliminating the crease.

Furthermore, the foldable iPhone’s success could also dictate Apple’s plans for launching the rumored foldable iPad, and down the road, MacBooks, as well. The phone, however, will have to impress in ways more than one, and especially with software optimizations.

It is going to be pretty expensive, but that’s nothing out of character for Apple. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to ditch the pill-shaped display cutout. Instead, they will rely on under-screen Face ID and a small round cutout for the selfie camera in one of the top corners.

With a massive iPhone overhaul lined up for 2027, it makes sense that Apple will delay the baseline iPhone 18 and shift it to a Spring cycle, probably clubbing it with next-gen iPad and Mac hardware. However, keep in mind that these are early reports, and the plans could change down the road.