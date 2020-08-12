  1. Mobile

Apple may launch iPhone 12 in October, Apple Watch Series 6 in September

Apple usually launches much of its hardware for the year in the fall — and it usually unveils new iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices together. This year, however, things may be a little different — at least according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, Apple may stagger its hardware launches this fall, and some of those devices may even be released through a simple press release, without any major fanfare. And the devices that aren’t launched through press release may be released later than usual — likely due to supply chain issues related to the pandemic.

Prosser suggests that Apple’s fall hardware launches will begin the week of September 7, when we’ll get the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new entry-level iPad. These devices will reportedly be released through a press release published on Apple’s website.

The main event for the fall, of course, will be the launch of the iPhone 12 series, which Prosser’s tweet seems to suggest will be via a virtual event, similar to the virtual Worldwide Developers Conference that Apple held in June. This event will take place the week of October 12, with pre-orders set to begin that same week and full sales on October 19.

This, however, may not include the flagship-level iPhone 12 Pro models — which may instead go up for pre-order and start shipping in November. Prosser says there’s no specific date just yet. If Prosser is correct, Apple will likely hold its event on Tuesday, October 13, since the company usually holds its fall hardware event on a Tuesday.

It’s important to note that Jon Prosser doesn’t have a perfect track record when it comes to Apple leaks, of course. It’s entirely possible that Apple could change its plans as well. For example, if Apple is going to hold a virtual event, it seems as though it would make more sense to talk about the new Apple Watch at the same time, as the company does every year. And, there are devices that Apple is expected to release that aren’t mentioned in the tweet — like the AirPods Studio headphones.

It will be interesting to see exactly how Apple does launch its new slate of products. Alongside the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods Studio, Apple may also launch a new HomePod Mini.

