The iPhone XR may not have had all the bells and whistles as the iPhone XS and XS Max, but it still offered a modern design, excellent performance, and more. In fact, thanks to its much lower price, we argued in our review that the iPhone XR was probably the iPhone to get for the vast majority of people. Now, it looks like Apple is prepping a follow-up to the iPhone XR — and it may be called the iPhone 11R.

The device probably won’t be released until September, but rumors and leaks have started popping up online. Thinking about buying the iPhone 11R for yourself? Here’s everything we know about the unreleased device.

Design

We never expected the iPhone 11R to look much different from the iPhone XR, but a recent leak suggests that there may be at least a few tweaks to the phone. Namely, the device may include the rumors square camera bump expected to feature on the iPhone 11 — though instead of the triple-lens setup on the higher-end devices, there will be a dual-lens setup. The leak comes from Twitter user OnLeaks, in partnership with PriceBaba. According to the report, the leaks come from CAD files stolen from Foxconn’s factory. They also show the iPhone 11R in a range of colors — so we can assume that the device will be available in the same colors as the iPhone XR.

Apart from the square camera bump, the iPhone 11R looks more or less the same as its predecessor, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing — it’s a pretty nice looking phone.

Specs

Apart from the switch to a dual camera, no leaks regarding the iPhone 11R’s leaks have been released yet — but we can speculate. The iPhone XR features an Apple A12 Bionic chip like the iPhone XS. Because of that, we expect the iPhone 11R to feature Apple’s new A13 chip. It will likely also feature at least 3GB of RAM, though Apple rarely makes public the amount of RAM that the iPhone offers. When it comes to storage, it’s possible Apple will stick with the minimum of 64GB, though it would be nice if the company moved up to at least 128GB of storage.

We’ll update this article when we hear more about the iPhone 11R.