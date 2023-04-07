Excited for the iPhone 15 Pro? You have to see these new renders

The iPhone 15 — and its rumored hardware upgrades — have been the talk of the rumor mill for the past few months. Now, the folks over at 9to5Mac have shared what they claim to be CAD-based renders of the iPhone 15 Pro and its Max variant in some stunning visual fashion.

Let’s start with the screen. The pill-shaped Dynamic Island is here to stay, but it looks like Apple is trimming the bezels on its upcoming flagships. If the leaked renders turn out to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro would offer some of the thinnest bezels you can find on any phone out there.

Over at the back, there’s both good and bad news. The disheartening part is that the camera hump is growing even bigger. But if it serves as any consolation, the camera island is getting bigger because of the sensor upgrades underneath that glass shell.

Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be getting a periscope-style telephoto camera akin to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising a higher zoom range. The current crop of iPhones can only muster around 3x lossless optical zoom output.

It remains to be seen whether it can truly reach the 10x optical zoom figures that are already offered by some high-end Android phones out there. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro trim is getting some sensor upgrades that are reportedly going to dramatically enhance its light sensitivity to deliver sharper and more color-accurate photos.

Turning over to the sides, we get a glimpse of the solid-state buttons, which sit flush with the metallic titanium frame on the side. These solid-state buttons offer haptic feedback to imitate the click output of a regular physical button. Notably, the mute switch is also changing form and going the haptic way later this year.

As for the color options, it looks like a rusty shade of red will be the hero hue for the iPhone 15 pair. Apple hasn’t quite used this shade on any of its products so far, and it truly looks stunning. The rest of the hues might turn out to be white, black, and gold.

We also get a clear look at the USB-C port, which replaces the Lightning outlet owing to pressure in the EU. In typical Apple fashion, Apple has put in place some engineering limitations to ensure that fast charging is only possible with its own supplied cables or those certified by the company.

Although these renders don’t confirm the iPhone 15 Pro’s design, they are based on increasingly mounting rumors around the phone — and could very well be what the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max do end up looking like. If so, we could be in for a real treat.

