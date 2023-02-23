 Skip to main content
First iPhone 15 renders reveal a surprising display upgrade

Michael Allison
By

Apple is expected to be releasing the iPhone 15 later this year. Reports from 9to5Mac claim the company is adopting the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, alongside a bigger display. This report comes after leaks of an iPhone 15 Pro earlier this month.

The base iPhone has kept the standard screen size of 6.1 inches that it’s had for a few years now. Though the iPhone Pro grew in size from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches when the iPhone 12 Pro launched, Apple had kept the regular iPhone the same size for years.

CAD Renders of the iPhone 15 showing off its Dynamic Island cut out.
CAD Renders of the iPhone 15 showing its rear in comparison to the 15 Pro.
CAD renders of the iPhone 15 showing its base and top.
This report claims that Apple will switch things up this year and push the display to 6.2 inches. There are no such report for the iPhone 15 Pro at this time. Alongside the bigger display, Apple is also said to be bringing the Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15. This would mean that all modern iPhones would retain the same silhouette and drop the notch design (with the exception of a potential iPhone SE). It also means that Dynamic Island would become more attractive to developers to adopt as more and more users will be able to take advantage of the interface.

It’s not clear whether Apple will be adding ProMotion (the company’s branding for displays with 120Hz refresh rates) to the iPhone 15, though it would make sense. Apple kept the feature Pro-exclusive for two generations of iPhones, but rivals from Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo have been placing smooth displays on their lower-priced phones for years now.

It was OK for Apple to neglect the cheaper iPhones when it started rolling out smooth displays, but if it waits any longer, reviewers could prove less forgiving than in the past.

A render of the iPhone 15 from 9to5Mac showing off the dynamic island, bigger display.
9to5Mac

Apple’s move to expand Dynamic Island comes as the feature gains popularity among both software and hardware makers. Realme is working on an Android phone with its own iteration of the Dynamic Island, while Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 13 Lite is expected to have a pill-like camera cutout.

Though we mentioned above that Dynamic Island has been slow to catch on, perhaps that was a function of time more than anything. This week, Uber jumped on the Dynamic Island train and adopted it for its app.

