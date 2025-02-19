Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: Should you upgrade?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: specs Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: design and display Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: performance Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: cameras Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: battery and charging Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: software and support Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: availability Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: time to upgrade?

There’s a new iPhone SE for the first time in three years! This time, however, it has a new name: the iPhone 16e. While we haven’t tried out the latest phone yet, we still have much information about it.

If you’re an iPhone SE 3 user, check out what changes have been made and whether now is the time for an upgrade (hint: it is).

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: specs

iPhone 16e iPhone SE 3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 167 grams 144 grams Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 4.7-inch Liquid Retina Screen resolution 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi 800 nits max brightness (typical) 1200 nits peak brightness (HDR) 1334 x 750 pixels at 326 ppi 625 nits max brightness (typical) Operating system iOS 18 iOS 15 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Processor Apple A18 Apple A15 Bionic RAM 8GB 4GB Camera 2-in-1 camera system

48MP FusionTrueDepth 12MP front camera Single-camera system

12MP MainFaceTime 7MP front camera Apple Intelligence Yes No Action Button Yes No Ports USB-C Lightning Authentication Face ID Touch ID Water resistance IP68 IP67 Battery Up to 26 hours between charges Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W Up to 15 hours between charges Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W Colors White, Black Midnight, Starlight, Product Red Prices From $600 From $429 Review Coming soon iPhone SE 3

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: design and display

With its introduction, the iPhone 16e is now the most affordable iPhone on the market. Despite its lower price (compared to other iPhone 16 models), it features a modern design and an impressive display.

The iPhone 16e significantly differs from previous iPhone SE models. It showcases a sleek aluminum frame and durable Ceramic Shield glass on the front. A new feature compared to the iPhone SE 3 is the Action Button, which is also found on the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup. This customizable button replaces the traditional mute switch. Additionally, the iPhone 16e has a USB-C port for charging and connectivity, adhering to the latest industry standards.

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an OLED screen that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. This is a significant upgrade from the previous model’s 4.7-inch LCD screen. The phone also features Face ID (complete with a notch) instead of a Home button and Touch ID.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: performance

The iPhone 16e’s processor is the A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This chip provides exceptional speed and efficiency, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, using social media, and making video calls. Additionally, it can handle demanding applications and games with ease.

The iPhone 16e represents a significant leap in performance compared to previous iPhone SE models. It is noticeably faster than the iPhone SE 3, which features the A15 Bionic chip. That chip has a 6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores) and a 5-core GPU. In contrast, the A18 chip has a 6-core CPU but offers higher clock speeds and architectural improvements. Moreover, the GPU has been upgraded to enhance graphics performance.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: cameras

The iPhone 16e and the iPhone SE 3 have notably different camera systems, with the newer model offering a significant upgrade in image quality and features. The iPhone 16e has a 48MP primary camera, substantially improving the iPhone SE’s 12MP sensor. This enhancement allows for more detailed images, better low-light performance, and even a 2x telephoto option by utilizing the additional pixels. Furthermore, the iPhone 16e includes an advanced image processing system that enhances dynamic range and color accuracy.

In addition to its primary camera, the new phone upgrades its selfie capabilities with a 12MP front-facing camera, compared to the iPhone SE’s 7MP camera, resulting in sharper and more detailed selfies.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: battery and charging

The iPhone 16e shows significant improvements compared to the iPhone SE 3 regarding battery life and charging capabilities.

With the new model, you can expect up to 26 hours of video playback, a substantial upgrade from the 15 hours offered by the older model.

Like every current iPhone, the iPhone 16e features a USB-C port for charging and connectivity, which is now considered the modern standard. It supports fast charging, allowing for a quick power boost and wireless charging for added convenience.

The iPhone SE 3 was one of the last iPhones to use a Lightning connector. Although it supports fast charging, the charging speeds are likely slower than those of the iPhone 16e, though we will need to conduct tests to confirm this. The iPhone SE 3 also supports wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: software and support

The iPhone 16e comes pre-installed with the latest version of iOS 18, which introduces various new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. This update includes enhancements to privacy settings, customizable home screen widgets, and better integration with other Apple services.

In contrast, the iPhone SE 3 also supports iOS 18, but there are significant differences between the two models. The iPhone 16e is equipped with advanced capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, which utilizes machine learning to provide smarter recommendations, improved photography features, and enhanced Siri functionality tailored to individual user habits. This integration results in a more seamless and intuitive user experience.

While the iPhone SE 3 is still capable, it lacks the hardware and software optimizations necessary to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence. As a result, it is less able to leverage the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning that the iPhone 16e offers.

In terms of software updates moving forward, new iPhone 16e users should expect between five and six years of iOS updates. If you have an iPhone SE 3, you could see iOS support end within the next year or two now that the phone is retired.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: availability

The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order on February 21 and will officially launch on February 28. Pricing starts at $599, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The device is offered only in two colors: black and white.

The iPhone SE 3, which was launched in 2022, had a starting price of $429 for the 64GB model and was available in several colors.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE 3: time to upgrade?

An owner of the iPhone SE 3 who is considering upgrading to the iPhone 16e will find several compelling reasons to do so.

The most significant upgrade is the display. The iPhone 16e features a much larger and more vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a substantial improvement over the smaller LCD screen of the iPhone SE 3. The performance also dramatically improves with the A18 chip, which offers significantly faster processing speeds, improved graphics, and enhanced AI capabilities compared to the iPhone SE’s A15 Bionic chip.

Camera capabilities have also dramatically improved. The iPhone 16e’s 48MP primary camera provides superior image quality, better low-light performance, and more advanced features than the iPhone SE 3’s single 12MP lens.

Battery life is another significant advantage of the iPhone 16e, as it offers substantially longer usage time than the older model. Additionally, the iPhone 16e features a more modern design, including an Action button and a USB-C port, aligning it with the latest iPhone models.

The iPhone 16e presents an attractive package for iPhone SE 3 owners seeking a significant overall upgrade. We’ll update this post once we review the new phone to confirm our expectations.