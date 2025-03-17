 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple might serve a massive front camera upgrade on iPhone 17

By
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The domain of Apple leaks is currently obsessed with the controversial iPhone 17 Pro design refresh, which could stir some heated debate with its massive camera hump. A lot of chatter is also focused on the svelte iPhone 17 Air. Yet, it seems there are a few other internal upgrades worth getting excited about.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will equip all four iPhone 17 series models with an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. So far, Apple has stuck with a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on its mainline iPhones. Moreover, the company hasn’t ever deployed a 24-megapixel camera sensor, keeping its experiments limited to 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel units in the past few years.

Recommended Videos

The research note by Pu, which was seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, doesn’t go into details about the specifications or feature details of the new 24-megapixel front snapper on the iPhone 17 series. However, we can take an educated guess, based on what Apple accomplished when it switched from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel rear cameras.

Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15.
Apple

A 24-megapixel sensor will most likely default to pixel-binning for delivering pictures and videos at a lower resolution than the native pixel count. Pixel-binning essentially combines the light data collected by adjacent pixels, creating what is colloquially known as a super-pixel.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The sum total of these efforts are pictures that are more detailed and with more realistic color rendering, especially in low-light scenarios. Depending on how the pixels are combined, the final image is usually a lower-resolution shot, but more pleasing to look at.

For example, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel pictures, but you can still stick full-res 48-megapixel shots, too. There’s also an intermediary option to to get the best of both worlds with 24-megapixel clicks.

With a 24-megapixel selfie camera coming into the picture, iPhone 17 buyers can expect improved selfies and better-quality video calls. Moreover, since there are more pixels to collect light data, Apple might leverage it to offer more advanced camera features, too.

Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Jon Prosser / MacRumors

Low-light selfies, in particular, will draw a major benefit from a larger sensor. Moreover, when cropping and zooming in, the detail loss won’t be as discernible as it is on smaller camera sensors. Additionally, the 24-megapixel sensor could also pave the way for finer background blur effects.

In addition to an improved front camera, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to jump from a 12-megapixel zoom camera to a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. Apple is also rumored to increase the RAM capacity, taking it up to 12GB, on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Move over iPhone, here’s a phone with a massive battery and built-in projector
Tank 3 Pro in someone's hand.

Even the biggest flagship smartphones can't compare to the size of the 8849 Tank 3 Pro, a rugged smartphone with a ridiculously-huge 23,800mAh battery. Yes, you read that right. It's not a typo. The phone also a built-in projector that can reach brightness levels of 100 lumens for watching your favorite content outside.

The Tank 3 Pro is designed to go toe-to-toe with even the toughest environments while providing you with all the power you could possibly need. It starts at 512GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB) and 36 GB of RAM. It also works with 5G and has a 200MP main camera alongside a 64MP night-vision camera.

Read more
iPhone 17 Slim set to be thin, but not Apple’s slimmest
A mockup of the Apple iPhone 17 Air next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding a slimmer model of the iPhone 17 of late. The device has been the subject of the rumour mill for months, going by both the iPhone 17 Slim and the iPhone 17 Air in reports, with neither name confirmed of course. 

The latest report does further support how thin the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air could be if it is released, however. It was previously suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 17 Slim would measure 5.5mm. Sounds thin, right? Well, it would be, even if not the slimmest Apple product, which is currently the iPad Pro (M4, 2024) at 5.3mm. 
Could the iPhone 17 Slim be the world's thinnest phone?
If the 5.5mm measurement is accurate though, which leaker Ice Universe has supported in a recent post on Chinese social media site Weibo, it would make the iPhone slimmer than both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, said to be 5.8mm thick, as well as the Techno Spark Slim concept that was presented at MWC 2025 with a thickness of 5.75mm. 

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro Max camera design possibly leaked in new image
Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 17 have been running rampant for the past few weeks, with many tips and leaks focusing on a potential camera redesign. A few different possibilities have been presented in renders but a new photo reportedly taken on the assembly line could be the final confirmation.

https://x.com/MajinBuOfficial/status/1899823075220127750

Read more