 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Own an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? Install this critical update right now

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Apple has released software updates for iPhones and iPads that are light on features, but they are critically important from a security perspective. The updates — iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 — started rolling out on Friday, but you should install them on your iPhone and iPad as soon as possible to protect your devices from attacks.

In its official release note, Apple says the updates patch two security flaws that “may have been actively exploited.” Now, Apple doesn’t disclose security issues before conducting thorough research, both in-house and in collaboration with cybersecurity experts. In a nutshell, when Apple publicly announces a security flaw, and it comes with a “Critical Vulnerability” badge, you should grab the fix as soon as Apple makes them available.

Related Videos
IOS 16.4.1 UPDATE.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Labeled CVE-2023-28206 and CVE-2023-28205, these security flaws have been patched with the latest updates. The former, which was flagged by a cybersecurity expert affiliated with Amnesty International, grants kernel privilege to a bad actor.

Related

A vulnerability of this caliber is extremely dangerous, as it allows a hacker to run malicious code at the very fundamental level of an operating system to wreak havoc by exploiting root access, targeting weaknesses in code, and gaining varied levels of control over your device.

The second vulnerability, which is labeled CVE-2023-28205 and affects the WebKit engine that handles Apple’s web browser, could also allow remote code execution. This capability, once again, allows a malicious party to remotely run bad code on the target device for goals like stealing sensitive data.

Thankfully, Apple has finally released a fix for both the vulnerabilities, which affect the iPhone 8 (and models launched after it, like the iPhone 14.) and the third-gen iPad Air, fifth-gen iPad, and fifth-gen iPad mini, alongside their respective successors. For older iPhones and iPads, Apple released the iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 updates earlier today.

MacBook users should also take note, as Apple has released macOS 13.3.1 with fixes for the same vulnerabilities mentioned above.

In case you haven’t installed the iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 updates yet, you can do so by following this path: Settings > General > Software Update. However, the best way forward is to enable automatic updates on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s how you can do it:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. On the Settings app’s home page, tap on General, followed by Software Update.
  3. The next page will show the status of Automatic Updates.
  4. If it is disabled, tap on it and enable the toggles that will make sure your phone downloads and also installs all the software updates automatically.

Now, what are you waiting for — go forth and update your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Want to turn your iPhone into a Galaxy S23? This app is for you
OneUI TryGalaxy view

The best kind of marketing is the one that happens in the hands of an interested person who just might be your next customer. Samsung certainly thinks that way and is trying its best, not just because it’s a sound strategy, but also owing to the fact that arch-rival Apple has mastered the art with its meticulously imagined store experience.

Samsung’s latest ploy is a web app designed for iPhones that will give you a taste of its One UI 5.1 software that runs on its Galaxy S23 series phones. Actually, scratch that. The company is welcoming you to “the other side” by letting you experience its heavily customized take on Android and find out for yourself if it can surpass iOS for you. The solution is called Try Galaxy.
Try Galaxy makes your iPhone a Samsung phone

Read more
Samsung’s $450 phone does one thing way better than the iPhone 14
The back of the purple Galaxy A54.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 5C, it was the first time that the company added fun colors to the iPhone lineup — despite the iPhone 5C being mostly a flop. It stopped with the colors for a few years until the iPhone XR came around, which brought back fun shades for the iPhone. Ever since then, Apple made the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 come in a slate of more visually-interesting colors while leaving the iPhone Pro devices in more “professional” hues.

Even though Apple just recently released a yellow iPhone 14, which may appeal to some (I’m honestly not a fan of yellow), it historically has a track record of just not being great with iPhone colors. And the purple iPhone 14 is proof of it.
How is that iPhone 14 even considered purple?

Read more
I’m excited (and nervous) about this iPhone 15 Pro rumor
The volume keys on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.

The rumor mill for the Apple iPhone 15 has been ramping up lately, and if the whispers are true, this would be the biggest overhaul for the iPhone yet. Many of the reports have been circulating around the state of the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically that they’re rumored to have a single volume rocker and that the mute switch will be replaced with a button — all solid-state as well.

The latest rumor to come out, though, is that the iPhone 15 Pro mute switch may not be replaced with a mute button at all. Instead, it could actually be a multi-use Action Button, similar to what's on the Apple Watch Ultra. If this is the case, then it’s going to be one of the biggest changes to iPhone hardware design, with plenty of pros to it ... but also a big con.
An Action Button would benefit everyone

Read more