 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple Launch: what to expect from the iPhone SE 4 reveal on February 19

By
iPhone SE (2022) held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple will launch at least one new product on February 19, 2025. On February 13 Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, sent out a message on the X social network revealing the mystery launch date, but stopped short of saying exactly what the focus of the announcement would be. The note simply said, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” with an animated, shimmering Apple logo attached to it.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.

Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu

&mdash; Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

No “save the date” event invitations have been seen since then, meaning it’s unlikely this will rival the company’s iPhone reveal event held last year, and the news may only be conveyed through a press release. However, it’s also possible there will be a short pre-recorded announcement to show off the new product, or products. There’s no time attached to the X message, but traditionally Apple sends out major press releases in the morning, Pacific Time.

Recommended Videos

While Cook’s note doesn’t share more than the date, there’s plenty of speculation around what Apple has for us on February 19. Top of the list is the Apple iPhone SE 4, or SE (2025). The replacement to the Apple iPhone SE (2022) has been rumored for more than a year, and there has been a steady stream of information about it in 2025. It all points to an imminent announcement. The use of the singular “member of the family” in Cook’s message also indicates it’s one product, and that it would fit in with an existing line.

iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.
Apple iPhone SE 4 mockups Majin Bu

That said, a new iPhone SE model is a product prime for the full launch event treatment, rather than relegating it to a written press release, making the lack of invitations to one slightly surprising. When Apple announced the iPhone SE (2022) in March 2022, it did so on stage at a pre-recorded event and also showed off new iPhone colors, and the Mac Studio and Studio Display, at the same time. There’s still a chance Apple may stream a pre-recorded event on February 19, and use it to throw some other new products our way too.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

New iPhone colors are a possibility, given what happened at the last SE event, plus there are rumors of a new Apple AirTag too. Furthermore, there’s the possibility of new Mac products like a MacBook Air with the M4 processor, or the long-awaited 11th generation iPad model. We doubt Apple will want to show all its new hardware off only a few months from its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event though, so expectations should be kept in check. More likely is a deep dive into the latest version of iOS — iOS 18.4 — and Apple Intelligence, to keep us up to date with its software.

We’ll make sure to give you all the news, however it’s conveyed, from the Apple launch on February 19. In the meantime, catch up on all the iPhone SE 4 news here, and see why we’re going to miss the old 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone SE (2022) here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The iOS 18.4 Beta could drop as soon as February 12
Natural Titanium iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and a Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.

With the launch of the new Powerbeats and the iPhone SE 4, next week is a busy one for Apple fans — but even more surprises could be on the way with the release of iOS 18.4 Beta 1, according to Mark Gurman. There's a chance the launch could be pushed back until the week after, but it will most likely arrive before the end of February.

The coming iOS 18.4 beta is rumored to introduce a lot of changes related to Apple Intelligence functionality and Siri, including awareness of what's on screen, personal context, and much more. If this change comes through, it would mark a turning point for Siri. The assistant has long trailed behind the competition, and an update that brings it to the same level of power as Google Assistant or Alexa would be a huge boon for Apple users.

Read more
The U.K. wants unchecked access to all iPhones worldwide
A person holding an iPhone in their hand.

In 2016, the FBI requested Apple to grant it an iOS backdoor access, but the company rejected it, with the “No” coming straight from CEO Tim Cook. In 2021, Apple even sued an Australian company that unlocked an iPhone for the same federal law enforcement agency.

Apple is once again at a security crossroads that could pose an existential threat to its iPhone business, and the privacy of users across the globe. According to The Washington Post, the British government has ordered Apple to give them “blanket” access to the encrypted materials saved by iPhone users on the iCloud online storage drive.

Read more
Apple expected to unveil iPhone SE 4 ‘in the coming days’
The back of the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Apple is set to unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 “ in the coming days,” according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman.

In an article for Bloomberg posted on Thursday, Gurman said that “the company expects to announce the device as early as next week, ahead of it going on sale later in the month."

Read more