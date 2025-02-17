Apple Launch: what to expect from the iPhone SE 4 reveal on February 19

Apple will launch at least one new product on February 19, 2025. On February 13 Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, sent out a message on the X social network revealing the mystery launch date, but stopped short of saying exactly what the focus of the announcement would be. The note simply said, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” with an animated, shimmering Apple logo attached to it.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

No “save the date” event invitations have been seen since then, meaning it’s unlikely this will rival the company’s iPhone reveal event held last year, and the news may only be conveyed through a press release. However, it’s also possible there will be a short pre-recorded announcement to show off the new product, or products. There’s no time attached to the X message, but traditionally Apple sends out major press releases in the morning, Pacific Time.

While Cook’s note doesn’t share more than the date, there’s plenty of speculation around what Apple has for us on February 19. Top of the list is the Apple iPhone SE 4, or SE (2025). The replacement to the Apple iPhone SE (2022) has been rumored for more than a year, and there has been a steady stream of information about it in 2025. It all points to an imminent announcement. The use of the singular “member of the family” in Cook’s message also indicates it’s one product, and that it would fit in with an existing line.

That said, a new iPhone SE model is a product prime for the full launch event treatment, rather than relegating it to a written press release, making the lack of invitations to one slightly surprising. When Apple announced the iPhone SE (2022) in March 2022, it did so on stage at a pre-recorded event and also showed off new iPhone colors, and the Mac Studio and Studio Display, at the same time. There’s still a chance Apple may stream a pre-recorded event on February 19, and use it to throw some other new products our way too.

New iPhone colors are a possibility, given what happened at the last SE event, plus there are rumors of a new Apple AirTag too. Furthermore, there’s the possibility of new Mac products like a MacBook Air with the M4 processor, or the long-awaited 11th generation iPad model. We doubt Apple will want to show all its new hardware off only a few months from its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event though, so expectations should be kept in check. More likely is a deep dive into the latest version of iOS — iOS 18.4 — and Apple Intelligence, to keep us up to date with its software.

We’ll make sure to give you all the news, however it’s conveyed, from the Apple launch on February 19. In the meantime, catch up on all the iPhone SE 4 news here, and see why we’re going to miss the old 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone SE (2022) here.