The iPhone SE might serve an unexpected surprise next year

By
Mockup of fourth-generation iPhone SE camera bump.
@MajinBuOfficial / Twitter

The next iPhone SE, set for a 2025 market arrival, is shaping up to be one of the most interesting smartphones Apple has offered in years. But it seems there’s also a Plus-sized blockbuster planned for next year.

Japanese website Macotakara has shared images of what it claims to be the “3D printed mockup” of the upcoming iPhone SE. Once again, we are greeted by a familiar design that is nigh identical to the iPhone 14, something that has also been reported by Bloomberg.

It would appear that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will also share its dimensions with the iPhone 14, even aping the boat-shaped notch cutout on the front. The main difference would likely be the rear camera island, which only houses a single lens.

However, the biggest surprise in the latest leak report is a Plus model. “The iPhone SE 4 was initially developed in the same 6.7-inch size as the iPhone 14 Plus, with the development of a 6.1-inch model, the same as the iPhone 14, added later,” says the report citing Alibaba sources.

It makes some sense

The iPhone SE 4 leaks via Prosser.
This just might be the next iPhone SE, minus the rounded sides. Front Page Tech / Jon Prosser

Now, we suggest processing this bit of information with a very heavy dose of skepticism. However, adding a larger 6.7-inch option to accompany the 6.1-inch iPhone SE variant would seem to make some sense.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across multiple reports claiming that 2025 would mark the end for a Plus trim in the mainline iPhone series. Apple would reportedly fill that gap in the lineup with an iPhone 17 Slim or Air model.

Offering a larger Plus variant would appeal to folks who are on the hunt for a device with a larger screen and battery than a regular 6.1-inch iPhone has. It would also theoretically fill the Plus gap for the mainline iPhones, albeit one that will be available at a lower asking price.

Apple iPhone SE 2024 leaks
Jon Prosser / Front Page Tech

Now, it isn’t clear if the 2025 iPhone will finally get the MagSafe perk, but it would be a desirable upgrade. What seems certain, so far, is that the upcoming iPhone SE will play well with Apple Intelligence.

If the latest iPad Mini is any indication, the upcoming iPhone SE will also be treated to 8GB of RAM, fulfilling the minimum memory quota required for Apple Intelligence. We are not quite sure about the silicon situation though.

It would make sense for Apple to arm the iPhone SE refresh with the A18 processor in the same fashion as the entry-point iPhone 16 models. However, given the fact that Apple put the older but still capable A17 Pro inside the iPad Mini, the company could very well dig into its inventory and go with an older silicon instead.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
