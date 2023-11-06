Apple’s MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger is 27% off right now

In months past, we’ve found many great refurbished items from Woot, a deals site owned by Amazon. It’s easy to think that’s all the retailer does, sell refurbished stuff. In fact, you can also find amazing deals on new stuff at Woot, too, presented in their traditionally somewhat humorous style. Take this deal on Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger, a wireless phone charger that can also handle your smartwatch and other gadgets. It takes the charger from $130 to a reasonable $95, saving you $35. This deal only last from today until the end of the month or when supplies run out, which could be at any time. As a result, be sure to tap the button below to get yours right away. Otherwise, keep reading for an overview of the MagSafe Duo and what makes this deal worth shopping.

Why you should buy the Apple MagSafe Duo

The Apple MagSafe Duo is a close relative of the Apple MagSafe Charger, our top pick in a long list of iPhone Chargers. In fact, it kind of is the MagSafe Charger, but with an additional place for your Apple smartwatch to be charged, too. In other words, the MagSafe Duo is a two-sided all-in-one charging station. If the device is for you, you probably already know it. It charges the iPhone 8 and later, as well as Qi-compatible Apple Watches, Airpods, and more. If your nightly ritual includes charging these products, and you hate having all of your chargers scattered about in a non-compact way, then you could benefit from the Apple MagSafe Duo. When you’re done using it, it even folds over in a manner that puts one charger on top of the other, saving more space.

Another point of interest, at least of late, is that this deal comes with an Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable, a very unique item in this period of transition to USB-C for Apple. But, if you’re currently reading on an iPhone 15 and want to use some of your accumulated chargers with it, this is a slight bonus.

So, to get your Apple MagSafe Duo, be sure to tap the button below. Remember, this deal takes the charger from $130 to $95, saving you $35. However, this deal is only good until the end of the month or when supplies run out. This means that this deal could be over at any time (stock isn’t specified) and, as a result, if you’re interested you should go check out the deal now.

Editors' Recommendations