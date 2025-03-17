 Skip to main content
Apple now sells a two-story AirPower charging stand, but there’s a catch

By
Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 Apple

If you were one of the people eagerly awaiting the launch of the AirPower wireless mat that Apple never actually launched, we have some news that might be music to your ears. 

Unfortunately it’s not that Apple has decided to launch the AirPower charging mat after all, but there is a charging device available exclusively on the Apple Store in a white and silver colour way that will charge four devices at once. If you remember, AirPower was only designed to power three.

The charging device comes from a company called Zens, which is based out of the Netherlands, and it is effectively a two-story charging stand for iPhones and AirPods – not Apple Watch though sadly and that’s the catch.

What can the Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 charge?

Officially called the Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4, this charging stand can charge four devices simultaneously, whether that’s two pairs of AirPods and two iPhones, or three of one and one of another.

The charging stand is powered by a 65W adapter that delivers energy to the four MagSafe and Qi 2 compatible charging pads, each offering support for 15W charging speeds. It’s claimed to offer up to 35 per cent charge for your iPhone in 30 minutes.

The Zens Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 isn’t the only Zens charging stand to be offered through Apple either. Zens also has a 4-in-1 Wireless Charger that offers 60W of power to deliver 15W charging for your iPhone, 5W charging for your Apple Watch and wireless charging for AirPods at 5W. It says 4-in-1 but the fourth device would need to be charged using a cable via the USB-C port. 

Neither offer quite the same convenience as the AirPower mat would have done, but the Zen Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 being able to charge four devices at once is pretty handy, even if Apple Watch isn’t one of those.

The Zen Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 is available at Apple stores and online globally with a price of $149.95 in the US. The Zens 4-in-1 Wireless Charger is also priced at $149.95 in the US. 

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
