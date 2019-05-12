Share

Apple is rumored to be releasing two new colors for the 2019 iPhone XR, replacing two options for last year’s version of the smartphone.

The 2018 iPhone XR was the first iPhone since 2013’s iPhone 5c to offer buyers options beyond traditional colors such as black, white, and gold. In addition to black and white, the current version of the smartphone also comes in Product (Red), yellow, coral, and blue.

This year’s iPhone XR is expected to continue to offer non-traditional colors, though Apple will reportedly switch it up. The current options of coral and blue will be replaced by green and lavender, according to Japanese supply chain blog Macotakara, citing reliable sources of information. The other four options, meanwhile, will remain.

It is not surprising that Apple will keep the array of colors for the 2019 iPhone XR, as the feature was prominently used as one of the marketing tools for the smartphone. Macotakara did not provide further information on how Apple decided which colors to replace. In addition, while lavender is a fairly specific color, there are so many shades of green. Will Apple bring back the bright green option that was last seen with the iPhone 5c?

In the review of the 2018 iPhone XR by Digital Trends’ mobile editor Julian Chokkattu, the smartphone received a 9.0 rating and the distinction as last year’s best iPhone, over the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. At a price tag of $750, the smartphone carried “unquestionably superb value” with its colorful design, great performance, strong camera, and day-long battery life, though that last one has recently been questioned by Which?, a U.K.-based advocacy group.

The 2019 iPhone XR is rumored to look like its predecessor, with a notched 6.1-inch screen and slim bezels. However, according to reports, there will be a major change at the back of the smartphone in the form of a new dual-lens camera set into a square camera bump.

In addition to a new iPhone XR, Apple is expected to release sequels to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with mostly internal updates this year. There are rumors that Apple is also planning to launch two more iPhone models, both of which will feature triple-lens cameras.