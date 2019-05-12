Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple said to be replacing coral, blue with green, lavender for 2019 iPhone XR

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple is rumored to be releasing two new colors for the 2019 iPhone XR, replacing two options for last year’s version of the smartphone.

The 2018 iPhone XR was the first iPhone since 2013’s iPhone 5c to offer buyers options beyond traditional colors such as black, white, and gold. In addition to black and white, the current version of the smartphone also comes in Product (Red), yellow, coral, and blue.

This year’s iPhone XR is expected to continue to offer non-traditional colors, though Apple will reportedly switch it up. The current options of coral and blue will be replaced by green and lavender, according to Japanese supply chain blog Macotakara, citing reliable sources of information. The other four options, meanwhile, will remain.

It is not surprising that Apple will keep the array of colors for the 2019 iPhone XR, as the feature was prominently used as one of the marketing tools for the smartphone. Macotakara did not provide further information on how Apple decided which colors to replace. In addition, while lavender is a fairly specific color, there are so many shades of green. Will Apple bring back the bright green option that was last seen with the iPhone 5c?

In the review of the 2018 iPhone XR by Digital Trends’ mobile editor Julian Chokkattu, the smartphone received a 9.0 rating and the distinction as last year’s best iPhone, over the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. At a price tag of $750, the smartphone carried “unquestionably superb value” with its colorful design, great performance, strong camera, and day-long battery life, though that last one has recently been questioned by Which?, a U.K.-based advocacy group.

The 2019 iPhone XR is rumored to look like its predecessor, with a notched 6.1-inch screen and slim bezels. However, according to reports, there will be a major change at the back of the smartphone in the form of a new dual-lens camera set into a square camera bump.

In addition to a new iPhone XR, Apple is expected to release sequels to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with mostly internal updates this year. There are rumors that Apple is also planning to launch two more iPhone models, both of which will feature triple-lens cameras.

Don't Miss

The best MacBook for 2019
Samsung Gear Sport review watchface
Deals

Samsung Galaxy and Gear Sport smartwatches get price cuts for the weekend

We have covered quite a few smartwatch deals recently, and we've just come across yet two more Samsung smartwatch deals live this weekend worth mentioning. Amazon has slashed prices of the Samsung Gear Sport by 45%, while Walmart has marked…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Best wireless chargers
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 will be available exclusively from T-Mobile in the U.S.

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price — albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much is Spotify Premium going to cost you, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Parker Hall, Brie Barbee
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

You've got 'em. Now learn how to get the most out of your Powerbeats Pro

Apple's new Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earbuds are here, and you've grabbed yourself a pair. But to get the most out of them, you need to learn how they can be tweaked and controlled.
Posted By Simon Cohen
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back full pen
Deals

Walmart’s Apple sale drops prices on iPads, Apple Watches, and Beats Headphones

Now is one of the best times for Apple deals that we’ve seen in awhile. Walmart has a few good ones right now, so if you’re shopping around for some new Apple gadgets to add to your collection, we’ve got something here to scratch that…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Backup on Pixel 3
Mobile

Data disaster averted! Here's how to back up your Android smartphone

You never know when your Android phone might meet its unexpected demise, which is why you should always back up your device in advance. Here's how to do so using Google, a cable and your PC, or third-party software.
Posted By Simon Hill
google-pixel-3a-xl-phone-call
Mobile

These are the best Pixel 3a XL cases and covers to protect your Google phone

If you want to change up the look or feel of your new Google phone, you want some decent drop protection, or both, then we have you covered with this list of the best Google Pixel 3a XL cases and covers.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon klipsch r5 neckband one day sale earbuds 1
Music

Amazon’s unheard-of price cut on Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds is for today only

For Saturday only, Amazon has reduced the price of the comfortable and great-looking Klipsch R5 by 58%, saving lucky buyers $69. Whether you're buying a gift or upgrading for yourself, don't wait because this deal ends at 11:59 P.M. PST.
Posted By Bruce Brown
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google Play Store feature suggests unused apps to uninstall from Android phones

A new Google Play Store feature informs people that they can free up space by uninstalling unused apps. After tapping on the alert, a list of unused apps on the Android device will be brought up.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
dt debate is the iphone se any good
Mobile

Apple reportedly won’t roll out iOS 13 to iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

Apple is rumored to be dropping support for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE with the release of iOS 13. If true, owners of the iPhone SE would only have three years on the latest version of the mobile operating system.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple Music
Mobile

Music junkie? Here are the 24 best music apps for consuming and creating tunes

We rummaged through the iOS and Android app stores to find the finest mobile music-creation and music-consumption apps in existence. No matter if you're on Android or iOS, here are the best music apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen