Apple drives the final nail in the iPhone 14 coffin with the launch of the 16e

By
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro's camera module
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Today, the announcement of the Apple iPhone 16e has undeniably stolen the show and is dominating headlines, but it came at a cost: Apple has quietly ended the iPhone 14 line. If you take a stroll over to Apple’s website, you’ll notice information about the 16e — including its upcoming preorder availability on February 21 — but you won’t find the option to buy the iPhone 14.

Earlier today, the Apple site went down briefly while the iPhone 16e was added in. And on its way out, Apple pulled down all references to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 16e, though originally expected to be the next in the SE lineup, has more in common with the iPhone 16 than anything else. Though its specs have been slightly nerfed, it still supports Apple Intelligence thanks to the A18 chip, and it carries a higher price tag ($600) than any SE model before it. That said, some have compared the iPhone 16e’s specs to a souped-up iPhone 14, rather than an iPhone 16.

A press image of the iPhone 16e.
Apple

You’ll also notice the 2022 iPhone SE is also absent from the list. The driving force behind the removal of these devices has less to do with their power and a lot more to do with how they charge. In early October 2024, the European Parliament approved a regulation that required all electronics sold within the European Union to charge via USB-C.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 both fit the bill, but the iPhone 14 and the 2022 iPhone SE still clung to the Lightning cable. Apple stopped selling these devices in Europe at the end of last year, and the new iPhone 16e is intended to fill that void.

It does, in a way — but it also fits like a triangle in a round hole. It manages to make some progress, but doesn’t reach all the way. The higher price makes it difficult to describe this as a budget phone, and its capabilities feel like a flagship.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Why are really old iPhones suddenly so popular?
A photo of a Galaxy S25 Plus showing an Instagram page.

Depending on what you see in your social network feeds, you may have noticed a sudden rise in the use of old Apple iPhone models, along with equally ancient digital cameras, to take photos, and wondered what was going on. Why use an old iPhone, when new ones have better cameras? One possible reason is an emerging social trend in South Korea, where people are clamoring for old Apple iPhone models specifically for the cameras and the type of photos they can take.

It’s part of a trend referred to as “youngtro,” a portmanteau of young and retro, and is most popular among Millennials and Gen Z, according to a report published in English by The Korea Times, from a story in the Korean Hankook Ilbo newspaper. The interest goes beyond “vintage” smartphone cameras and even extends to dated, discontinued digital cameras, and is so popular, even well-known singers and celebrities are embracing the trend, sharing photos on social media where the old cameras and smartphones take an equally centerstage role in the image.

Read more
I tested the Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro cameras, this one wins
Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 Pro

Smartphones have been getting bigger for years, but as they’ve done so, a new realm of smaller phones has launched to cater to those who want something more pocket-friendly. By small, I don’t mean Mini — although I’d love Mini phones to make a comeback — but rather, more friendly when using them with one hand.

Both Samsung and Apple have helped pioneer this trend, by ensuring there’s a smartphone that’s the perfect size for any needs. Yet, they’ve taken different approaches to doing so, as part of differing strategies on what the ideal smartphone lineup should look like.

Read more
Google’s Gemini is getting a lot smarter for iPhone users
Using Gemini Deep Research on a smartphone.

Google's Gemini AI just got a major buff for iPhone users with the addition of its Deep Research feature. Google first added this feature to Android devices, but it's dropping in a phased rollout to the iPhone. If you don't yet see this function, give it some time; at the time of writing, it hasn't hit our phones here at Digital Trends yet.

The Deep Research feature "uses advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf." This enables Gemini to do comprehensive, in-depth research on nearly any topic, but be warned: the process is not fast.

Read more