Apple’s official Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are finally here. The new phones were launched to the public in September, but official battery cases for the phones were absent from Apple’s lineup — until now.

The new cases don’t look all that different from previous generations, offering a relatively large bump on the back, where the extra battery is stored. The main difference, of course, is that the cases have a square camera cutout instead of an oval one to accommodate for the new shape of the camera cutouts on the iPhone.

According to Apple, the battery cases for the iPhone 11 series give the iPhones up to 50% extra battery life, which is good news for those who travel a lot or forget to charge their device. The case has other new features. too. For example, there’s a new dedicated camera button that allows users to launch the camera app, whether the phone is locked or unlocked. That button can then be used to quickly capture a photo, or you can long-press it for a QuickTake video.

The Smart Battery Case can be charged simultaneously with the iPhone 11 with a Lightning cable, plus it’s compatible with wireless charging. When you charge the devices, your iPhone will first be charged, after which the case will get charged. And, you’ll be able to see the battery level of the case on the lock screen and in Notification Center.

Of course, fewer people will likely need the case than in previous years. That’s because Apple seriously improved the battery life of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In a decision that was largely praised by customers, Apple made the new iPhones slightly thicker than previous models — but the result is that the iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a hefty five extra hours of use compared to the previous-generation iPhone XS Max.

The Smart Battery Case comes in soft white and black for the iPhone 11, or white black, and pink sand for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re a little expensive — you’ll have to shell out $130 to get any of the Smart Battery cases from Apple’s website. For some, it will be worth it — however, others might be better served with other iPhone 11 cases.

