Apple Wallet digital IDs are now available in 10 areas. Here are the newest ones

Apple iPhone users in two additional locations in the U.S. can now access digital driver’s licenses and state IDs through the Apple Wallet app. New Mexico and Puerto Rico residents can take advantage of this service, bringing the total number of supported locations to 10. Two more states are expected to offer this feature in the near future. A MacRumors reader was the first to notice the new support available in Puerto Rico.

Apple first announced digital IDs for the Apple Wallet in 2021. However, the adoption of this feature by U.S. states and territories has been slow. Before the approvals in New Mexico and Puerto Rico, digital IDs were accepted in Iowa, California, Ohio, and Hawaii. Other approved states include Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia.

Montana and West Virginia should be the next two states added to the list.

Digital driver’s licenses or state IDs stored in Apple Wallet can be used at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and businesses. They should also work in certain apps for age and identity verification.

Apple Wallet is a versatile digital wallet app that comes preinstalled on devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches. It offers a secure and convenient way to store payment cards, transit passes, boarding passes, tickets, loyalty cards, gift cards, keys, and ID cards.

With Apple Wallet, you can simplify your daily activities by making contactless payments through Apple Pay, accessing public transportation, checking in for flights, attending events, and managing loyalty programs — all from one central app. The application also employs advanced security features like Face ID, Touch ID, and encryption to protect your sensitive information.