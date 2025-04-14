Apple Watch owners can earn an exclusive reward to celebrate its 10th birthday

Apple is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch by marking April 24 as Global Close Your Rings Day, giving owners an exclusive reward when they close all their Activity rings.

The company shared plans for the Apple Watch’s milestone birthday in a press release on Monday, encouraging users to be more active throughout the day and close their move, stand, and exercise rings in order to receive an exclusive reward created especially to celebrate the Activity rings that came with the first batch of the Apple Watch line, as well the Activity app on iPhone. If you close all your rings by doing the exercises you love and move around more during the day, you’ll get a limited-edition badge with gold borders, plus 10 colorful animated stickers for the Messages app.

In addition to giving Apple Watch users a great incentive to exercise more often, Apple gave some scientific insight into how its smartwatch has improved the health and fitness levels. According to its Heart and Movement Study, which examined 140,000 participants, people who regularly close all their activity rings are 48% less likely to experience poor sleep quality, 73% less like to experience elevated resting heart rate levels, and 57% less likely to report elevated stress levels.

“Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said. “People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.”

Apple Watch users can start earning the exclusive reward for closing their rings starting on April 24. They can also pick up a special pin at Apple Store locations globally while supplies last.