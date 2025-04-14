 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch owners can earn an exclusive reward to celebrate its 10th birthday

By
Activity Rings on the Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch by marking April 24 as Global Close Your Rings Day, giving owners an exclusive reward when they close all their Activity rings.

The company shared plans for the Apple Watch’s milestone birthday in a press release on Monday, encouraging users to be more active throughout the day and close their move, stand, and exercise rings in order to receive an exclusive reward created especially to celebrate the Activity rings that came with the first batch of the Apple Watch line, as well the Activity app on iPhone. If you close all your rings by doing the exercises you love and move around more during the day, you’ll get a limited-edition badge with gold borders, plus 10 colorful animated stickers for the Messages app.

Limited edition Global Close Your Rings Day badge on Apple Watch.
Apple
Recommended Videos

In addition to giving Apple Watch users a great incentive to exercise more often, Apple gave some scientific insight into how its smartwatch has improved the health and fitness levels. According to its Heart and Movement Study, which examined 140,000 participants, people who regularly close all their activity rings are 48% less likely to experience poor sleep quality, 73% less like to experience elevated resting heart rate levels, and 57% less likely to report elevated stress levels.

Related

“Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said. “People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.”

Apple Watch users can start earning the exclusive reward for closing their rings starting on April 24. They can also pick up a special pin at Apple Store locations globally while supplies last.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
The Apple Watch badly needs the iPhone 16e treatment
A person wearing the Apple Watch SE 2.

Apple isn’t very quick to update its lower cost products, but there’s one model which badly needs its attention: the Apple Watch SE. The company’s willingness to let the SE languish for several years is now affecting its bottom line, and when the Apple Watch Series 11 arrives later this year, an Apple Watch SE 3 needs to be there alongside it.
Hitting where it hurts

In 2024 shipments of Apple Watch models declined by 19% compared to 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, and a quote in the report stated, “The slowdown of the existing Apple Watch SE lineup and the lack of new SE models contributed to the decline.” While the entire smartwatch industry slowed over the same period, Apple saw the largest fall in shipments, which points to something being awry with its current product range.

Read more
Google Pixel 10 leak is a warning shot for Apple to lift its iPhone game
Leaked render of Google Pixel 10.

Google’s Pixel phones have cultivated a solid reputation for their stunning camera chops. In 2025, Google might take things to the next level with the Pixel 10, edging past mainline iPhones in the process. As per a fresh leak, it seems the company’s next baseline flagship will take the zoom capture prowess to newer heights.

The folks over at Android Headlines (in collaboration with @OnLeaks) have shared alleged product renders of the upcoming Pixel 10, which shows a triple-lens camera array at the back. On the Pixel 10, buyers will be greeted by a dedicated telephoto zoom camera.

Read more
Is your Apple Watch 10 quieter than it used to be? You aren’t alone
The speaker grille on the Apple Watch Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a bit of a speaker problem. A quick look at the Apple Support Community or the Apple Watch subreddit will show a lot of posts from users, some as far back as four months ago, stating that the speaker is too quiet. Affected users can hear neither phone calls nor music from the speaker after repeated use.

Apple hasn't given an official statement regarding the problem, and it's not clear how many people are affected. There are dozens of posts on forums about the problem, however, so it clearly isn't limited to just a handful of people. Several posters reported buying a new Apple Watch 10, only for the same staticky, muffled sound to return within a week.

Read more