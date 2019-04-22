Amazon cuts prices on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 smartwatches

Share

In the market for a new Apple Watch? The Apple Watch Series 4 is a little more affordable — the 40mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 is down to $450 on Amazon if you use the Amazon coupon.

Smartwatches are getting increasingly popular, but the Apple Watch is still really the best smartwatch out there. It’s well designed, ultra-powerful, and offers a ton of great fitness-tracking features, including the ability to take electrocardiograms on the Apple Watch Series 4. Even the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great smartwatch, offering most of the same great fitness tracking features as the Series 4, along with a similar design and sleek build.

The Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 isn’t the only Apple Watch getting discounted. The larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 is also being cut. Usually, the device comes in at $530 — but on Amazon, you can get it for $505— which isn’t a bad price at all.

If you’re willing to do away with the EKG sensor, then perhaps the Apple Watch Series 3 is better for you, considering the fact that it’s a little cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 4. Thankfully, it has gotten some pretty sweet discounts, too. For starters, the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, with the white sports band and GPS (no cellular), is available for $200, which is a seriously good price. The device usually comes at $280, so the new price represents a pretty impressive $80 off. Alternatively, you could get the larger 42mm GPS Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 with a black sports band, which is available for $230 — or $80 off the usual price of $310.

Of course, there are good reasons to buy the Series 4 instead of the Series 3, EKG sensor aside. The Apple Watch Series 4 changes the design of the Apple Watch a little, giving the device an edge-to-edge display and slightly more rounded corners. In our review of the Apple Watch Series 4, we noted that that device was beautifully designed, offered awesome features, and more. In fact, the only real downside to the device is that it has a relatively short battery life, but the battery is still more than good enough to get you through a day of normal use.