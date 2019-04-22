Digital Trends
Mobile

Amazon cuts prices on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 smartwatches

Christian de Looper
By
apple watch series 4 amazon deal lifestyle featured

In the market for a new Apple Watch? The Apple Watch Series 4 is a little more affordable — the 40mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 is down to $450 on Amazon if you use the Amazon coupon.

Smartwatches are getting increasingly popular, but the Apple Watch is still really the best smartwatch out there. It’s well designed, ultra-powerful, and offers a ton of great fitness-tracking features, including the ability to take electrocardiograms on the Apple Watch Series 4. Even the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great smartwatch, offering most of the same great fitness tracking features as the Series 4, along with a similar design and sleek build.

The Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 isn’t the only Apple Watch getting discounted. The larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 is also being cut. Usually, the device comes in at $530 — but on Amazon, you can get it for $505— which isn’t a bad price at all.

If you’re willing to do away with the EKG sensor, then perhaps the Apple Watch Series 3 is better for you, considering the fact that it’s a little cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 4. Thankfully, it has gotten some pretty sweet discounts, too. For starters, the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, with the white sports band and GPS (no cellular), is available for $200, which is a seriously good price. The device usually comes at $280, so the new price represents a pretty impressive $80 off. Alternatively, you could get the larger 42mm GPS Space Gray Apple Watch Series 4 with a black sports band, which is available for $230 — or $80 off the usual price of $310.

Of course, there are good reasons to buy the Series 4 instead of the Series 3, EKG sensor aside. The Apple Watch Series 4 changes the design of the Apple Watch a little, giving the device an edge-to-edge display and slightly more rounded corners. In our review of the Apple Watch Series 4, we noted that that device was beautifully designed, offered awesome features, and more. In fact, the only real downside to the device is that it has a relatively short battery life, but the battery is still more than good enough to get you through a day of normal use.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPad Pro 9.7 cases and covers
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get price cuts up to $150 on Amazon

In the market for a new iPad? Now might be the time to buy -- Amazon has discounted a range of iPad models, including the 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, plus the standard iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto g6 hands on 10
Deals

The excellent Moto G6 is just $99 from Google Fi for a limited time

Getting a cheap smartphone can be a great way to squeeze value out of your dollars. Motorola's Moto G-range has always been good value, but never better than this: Get the Moto G6 for just $99 from Google Fi.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Keep your huge phone beautiful with the best iPhone XS Max cases

Apple's iPhone XS Max might be the best large phone the company has ever released. But a bigger OLED display and body means there's more glass to crack. Keep your massive phone safe with the best iPhone XS Max cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
moto z3 5g mod deal pdp fullbleedhalf tethering d us
Deals

Ultra Wideband is here, and you can use it with the 5G Moto Mod (and save $150)

5G is rolling out in the U.S., and Motorola’s Moto Z3 is one of the few phones that can use it. Select people can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G service and enjoy a $150 discount with the purchase of a Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod bundle.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best iPhone docks - Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock
Mobile

The 15 most stylish iPhone docks and charging stands for your device

The right iPhone dock does more than just hold your phone. If you’re looking for the perfect dock for your bedroom, or one to sit discretely on your office desk, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here.
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sony xperia 10 plus review feat
Product Review

The Xperia 10 Plus feels great in your hand, but you'll still want to put it down

There has never been a better time to buy a smartphone with an unusual design, and one of the cheaper models out there vying for your attention is the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, with its 21:9 aspect ratio screen.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xr pocket
Trash

How to save yourself money by buying a refurbished iPhone

There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for a new iPhone, and it can be very expensive. Save yourself some heartache and some money with our guide on how to buy a refurbished iPhone.
Posted By Simon Hill
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down in May, be replaced by enterprise version

BlackBerry Messenger for consumers will shut down at the end of May, nearly six years after it was launched. The app is going back to its roots, in a way, as it is being replaced by the much simpler BlackBerry Messenger Enterprise.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get big price cuts

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we've seen since so far this year. With discounts from Amazon and Walmart, now is a great time to find spring savings on wearables.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

These are the key settings to change on the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone

The LG G8 ThinQ is finally available. There are a lot of settings turned off by default that may be useful in improving the experience of using the phone. We've rounded up 11 key settings for you to change on the G8.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

LG reportedly files patent for triple selfie camera on smartphone

LG has reportedly filed a patent for a smartphone with three front-facing cameras. However, if the patent turns out to be true, it may come down as just another gimmick for the struggling mobile phone manufacturer.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors to shield your big, beautiful display

Cracked screens are expensive to replace. Fortunately for you, we've rounded up what's available in terms of protection for Apple's large iPhone 7 Plus. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy.
Posted By Simon Hill