If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, you’re most likely watching for some of the best Apple Watch deals floating around. That might also leave you to question which model is right for you. We recommend pausing for a moment and listening to this: Amazon has currently discounted the Apple Watch Ultra, the latest model of the smartwatch, to an all-time low. Normally $799, you can grab it today for just $749, saving $50. You could put that $50 towards a new watch band, but don’t worry your old Apple Watch bands will fit the Ultra just fine, for the most part. Hurry, though, because this deal isn’t going to last long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

There’s no point in sugarcoating it, as put forth in our Apple Watch Ultra review, this new smartwatch variation from Apple is big and exciting. Andy Boxall, our resident reviewer, praised it for its durable build quality, luxury materials, extended three-day battery life, and “expertly-judged” special features. If you want some more opinions the Apple Watch Ultra review round-up posits it as a “curious beast” that’s praised by many others, too. But what exactly does it offer for twice the price of the Series 8?

For starters, it’s bigger with a 49mm by 44mm by 14mm case that’s bigger than the Series 8. That puts it right on par with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That said, it’s the same beloved design just a little chunkier. You’ll instantly recognize it as an Apple Watch, and so will everyone else. It features physical buttons for various interactions, plus the iconic digital crown, and, of course, the always-on Retina display.

Most importantly, the Ultra is designed to be rugged and safe for outdoor adventures, even extreme ones. It has a water-resistance rating safe up to 100 meters, with swimproof support, in case it was a question. The structure and case has been tested to military standards — 810H — and it’s also certified IP6X dust-resistant. Water sports aren’t the only ideal activity, however, with onboard GPS for tracking on your hikes, climbs, and other outdoor exploits. The 49mm corrosion-resistant case can withstand quite a bit of wear and tear, including exposure to the elements.

This is the Apple Watch we’re talking about here, so you also get all the great features of the WearOS, including health tracking, mobile notifications, a bevy of supported apps, and so much more. And just think, at it’s lowest price point, it’s yours for just $749 today instead of $799. You’ll love it, so what are you waiting for?

