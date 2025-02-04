ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Everything we know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: release date and price Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: design Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: specs Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: cameras

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to officially debut in a few days, but we already have an idea of what the phone might look like and how it might work thanks to different leaks and rumors. Of course, none of this information is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

The Asus Zenfone series sets itself apart from Asus’ other phones in that they’re well-rounded handsets, capable of doing more than just gaming. For example, the Zenfone 10 was a major Galaxy S23 Ultra competitor, and the Zenfone 12 Ultra could play the same role for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: release date and price

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to launch on February 6, although no price has been given. The Zenfone 11 Ultra launched at $899 and was announced on March 14, but didn’t ship until April 14 — and that means there’s a solid chance the Zenfone 12 Ultra might not ship until March, even if preorders open up on February 6.

Considering Asus’ other phone, the ROG Phone 9, starts around $1,000, it’s quite likely the Zenfone 12 will have a similar price point. Something else to bear in mind is that the Zenfone 11 Ultra was compatible only with T-Mobile, AT&T, and a few select other networks. Major carriers like Verizon were left out of the lurch, and it’s possible the follow-up could face the same problem.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: design

Unlike Asus’ other phone lineup, the Zenfone 12 Ultra takes a more straightforward approach to aesthetics. It doesn’t have the flashy “gamer” look of the ROG Phone 9, nor does it have the LED display on the back.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra has narrow bezels and a hole-punch camera on the front, while the back of the phone is largely blank aside from the Zenfone logo and the camera bump at the top. So far, three colors have leaked: pink, green, and black.

We don’t yet know the dimensions of the phone, but the screen is said to be 6.78-inches. Interestingly, the Zenfone 12 Ultra comes with a SIM card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack (thankfully), and places the USB-C port to the side. It’s not a huge change from the Zenfone 11 Ultra, although the geometric patterns on the rear of the phone have been minimized to give it a more professional, less “I’m at a LAN party” look.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: specs

Asus hasn’t been forthcoming with information about what exactly the phone can do, but we have heard that the whole getup runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with the new Oryon CPU. This is an eight-core CPU that can reach up to 4.32GH and is often seen in higher-end ARM chips for Windows tablets.

On the graphical side of things is the Adreno 830 GPU, the same one found in the OnePlus 13, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S25+.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra could be available in several different configurations: 256GB with 8GB of RAM, 256GB with 12GB of RAM, or 512GB with 16GB of RAM. Again, however, be a bit skeptical of these numbers; this is all based on rumor without any official confirmation. The 8GB RAM configuration is the least likely, as even the Zenfone 11 Ultra stars with a base RAM of 12GB.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra: cameras

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to release with a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP wide camera, a 32MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. The hole-punch camera on the front is a 32MP wide lens capable of recording up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the rear cameras can reach up to 8K at 24fps.

There’s still quite a bit we don’t know about this device, but stay tuned here. We’ll keep this story updated as we get more information.