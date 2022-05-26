 Skip to main content
Barnes & Noble unveils budget e-book reader

Barnes & Noble has just taken the wraps off a budget version of the Nook GlowLight 4, the e-book reader that it launched last December.

Barnes & Noble's new Nook GlowLight 4e e-book reader.
Barnes & Noble

The 6-inch Nook GlowLight 4e, unveiled by Barnes & Noble on Wednesday, May 25, retails for $120 — that’s $30 cheaper than the Nook GlowLight 4.

So, what are the mains differences between the two devices?

First up, the new e-book reader comes with 8GB of onboard storage, while the pricier model offers 32GB. Even with 8GB, you’re going to be able to load up a ton of books, and definitely way more than you’ll get through in a single vacation, so no worries there.

The Nook GlowLight 4e also has a slightly inferior display, offering 212 dots per inch compared to 300 with the GlowLight 4. Still, both are designed to cut glare and come with scratch-resistant properties that should ensure a comfortable reading experience.

Battery life appears to be more than adequate for the new device, with Barnes & Noble saying a single charge will last for “weeks,” while the GlowLight 4 will run for “approximately one month.”

The Nook GlowLight 4e also comes with a built-in dictionary, bookmarking, and sharing features. Curiously, Barnes & Noble seems unable to tell us, even approximately, how much the new device weighs, saying only that it “may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.”

Commenting on the launch of the new e-book reader, Barnes & Noble executive Susan McCulloch said: “Encouraging browsing and helping book lovers discover their next favorite read is at the heart of Barnes & Noble. We are excited to deliver this latest experience in time for Father’s Day gift-giving and summer reading.”

The Nook GlowLight 4e is available for pre-order now and will start shipping on June 7. Cases for the new device are also available in a range of colors.

At $120, the GlowLight 4e is $30 more expensive than Amazon’s base Kindle e-book reader, though that particular device is currently showing as out of stock on Amazon’s website.

If you want to find out more about the popular e-book readers currently on the market, this handy Digital Trends guide can help you out.

