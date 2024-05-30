Become an iPhone video master with this powerful new app

Keen iPhone photographers will already know the excellent Halide camera app and how it can help transform the stills you take. But they will also know it does not support video, a point the company itself has been well aware of too. That’s why it has launched Kino, a video app for the iPhone that aims to bring similar Halide-style benefits to video instead of stills.

Kino is described as a video app for beginners and experts alike, but to get the most from it you’ll likely need to be initially familiar with the iPhone’s video recording modes, and be keen to learn more about how to make stunning cinematic movies using your phone. For example, one of the main features that makes Kino stand out is Instant Grade, which uses the Log video recording mode.

Introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a video shot using the Log setting means it will not have Apple’s own style and look applied to the end result, and that’s where Kino comes in. The team and selected creative partners have made various custom preset packages, which it calls grades, ready to be applied to your Log video. These settings completely change the look of your video, giving it a style, appearance, and emotion that wouldn’t be possible by editing the standard video. But as Kino is also good for beginners, if you don’t want to shoot Log video, there are other preset packages in Kino that work with standard iPhone video too.

Like Halide, the interface in the Kino app has been designed to help you concentrate on framing your shot, so the controls and data appear off to the side, ensuring you can always see what’s going on in the frame. It has thought about the way we hold our phones too, and made sure controls aren’t too close to the edge of the screen so they’re accidentally pressed, along with clever additions such as a recording lock so you don’t accidentally end recording too early.

The more experienced you are, the more you’ll get from the pro-grade tools, which include a full manual mode, an RGB waveform and exposure check, focus peaking, and the ability to set up a custom recording mode. The AutoMotion mode lets you know when you’re in the sweet spot to capture great-looking cinematic movement. But if you’re not a pro yet, Kino includes a free video series introducing the app and how to get the most from it. Considering the amount of complex features inside it, this is a welcome addition.

Kino is available in the App Store now and costs $10, but this will rise to $20 at the end of the week, so if you’re keen then now is the time to try it out.

