 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Become an iPhone video master with this powerful new app

By
Screenshots from the Kino app.
Kino

Keen iPhone photographers will already know the excellent Halide camera app and how it can help transform the stills you take. But they will also know it does not support video, a point the company itself has been well aware of too. That’s why it has launched Kino, a video app for the iPhone that aims to bring similar Halide-style benefits to video instead of stills.

Kino is described as a video app for beginners and experts alike, but to get the most from it you’ll likely need to be initially familiar with the iPhone’s video recording modes, and be keen to learn more about how to make stunning cinematic movies using your phone. For example, one of the main features that makes Kino stand out is Instant Grade, which uses the Log video recording mode.

Recommended Videos

Introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a video shot using the Log setting means it will not have Apple’s own style and look applied to the end result, and that’s where Kino comes in. The team and selected creative partners have made various custom preset packages, which it calls grades, ready to be applied to your Log video. These settings completely change the look of your video, giving it a style, appearance, and emotion that wouldn’t be possible by editing the standard video. But as Kino is also good for beginners, if you don’t want to shoot Log video, there are other preset packages in Kino that work with standard iPhone video too.

On-screen controls in the Kino app.
Kino

Like Halide, the interface in the Kino app has been designed to help you concentrate on framing your shot, so the controls and data appear off to the side, ensuring you can always see what’s going on in the frame. It has thought about the way we hold our phones too, and made sure controls aren’t too close to the edge of the screen so they’re accidentally pressed, along with clever additions such as a recording lock so you don’t accidentally end recording too early.

Related

The more experienced you are, the more you’ll get from the pro-grade tools, which include a full manual mode, an RGB waveform and exposure check, focus peaking, and the ability to set up a custom recording mode. The AutoMotion mode lets you know when you’re in the sweet spot to capture great-looking cinematic movement. But if you’re not a pro yet, Kino includes a free video series introducing the app and how to get the most from it. Considering the amount of complex features inside it, this is a welcome addition.

Kino is available in the App Store now and costs $10, but this will rise to $20 at the end of the week, so if you’re keen then now is the time to try it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Google app on your Android phone is getting a helpful new feature
Google app on Android beta showing Notifications.

The Google app for Android phones is getting a helpful new feature to make search even better. The latest beta has a dedicated "Notifications" feed in its bottom bar. The feature was first introduced on the mobile version of Google for Android earlier this year. The app feature was first noticed by 9to5Google.

The app now includes a Notifications option at the bottom, next to Discover, Search, and Saved items. The Notifications section displays a continuous list of alerts from Google Search, weather conditions, flight information, sports scores, movies and TV shows, and more. The notifications are grouped under “Today” and “Earlier." This feature should prove handy if you miss a notification from the Google app, as it provides a more focused view than Android's system-level history.

Read more
Here are the 7 new emoji coming to your iPhone with iOS 18
2024 emoji.

It's that time of year again! The Unicode Consortium has released a preview of new emoji that will likely be included in a version of iOS 18 later this year or early next year. It will be up to Apple to officially add them to the next iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and visionOS versions.

The new emoji announced today include ones for a sleepy face, fingerprint, leafless tree, vegetable root, harp, shovel, and splatter. The emoji examples provided by Unicode serve as starting points for Apple designers to create finished designs and are not the final images Apple will use. Google and other platform users will also work with these emoji as a starting point.

Read more
Emulators have changed the iPhone forever
Street Fighter emulated on an iPhone.

The iPhone App Store is finally home to a few emulators. For folks not into gaming, an emulator is software that allows you to run code from another platform. In this case, we are talking about emulators that let you play titles from retro game consoles (such as the Game Boy Advance) by taking the code installed on hardware (like a cartridge) and letting it run via apps on non-native machines (such as iPhones and iPads).

It seems fans have kept their eyes on this landmark development. Soon after its release, the Delta emulator app climbed to the top of the App Store download charts in 35 countries. An iPad app is already on its way. The momentum continued with the release of the Gamma emulator for PlayStation 1 titles. And last week, PPSSPP – arguably the best mobile emulator out there – landed on the App Store.

Read more