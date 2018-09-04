Digital Trends
Mobile

Belkin’s special machine puts an end to one hateful aspect of phone ownership

Andy Boxall
By
1 of 8
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
belkin trueclear pro review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

No-one, absolutely no-one, wants the task of attaching a screen protector to their phone. It’s never simple, and it almost inevitably ends up with dust, hair, or air bubbles between it and the screen. Belkin, the popular mobile accessory manufacturer, has a cool solution we tried out at IFA 2018. It doesn’t just handle the process of fitting the protector, but it avoids all the common pitfalls too.

Belkin already has a range of glass screen protectors for the current Apple iPhone range, and we got a demonstration on the iPhone X. To simplify the application of the screen protectors, and make its products more attractive, Belkin invested in the TrueClear Pro, a machine that does all the work. It’s the company’s own design, and you’ll find it in some Apple Stores now, with more coming to T-Mobile stores in the U.S., and a selection of retailers in the U.K. including John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, and soon Vodafone stores too.

Think of the device as one of those sandwich makers you see in coffee shops, except instead of bread and a yummy filling being put inside, it’s your phone and a shiny new screen protector. It’s operated by the staff of the store you visit, and isn’t something you personally purchase. After removing the old screen protector and cleaning the screen on our iPhone X, it was placed upside down on a custom tray designed specifically for the phone, which holds it in place with the new screen protector. What happens next is almost magic.

The top is closed, the screen protector backing is pulled from the front of the machine, and the top is opened back up. The protector still has a plastic cover over the top so the glass does not get scratched while the air bubbles are pushed out. This gets ripped off, and it’s done. That’s it. No worrying it’s not on straight, no cat hair underneath, and no swearing as you realize you’ve made a mess and wasted $30.

Perfect fit

We got the ScreenForce Tempered Curve Screen Protector, which costs $40/35 British pounds, and fits the iPhone X perfectly — right down to matching the curved sides of the screen itself. It’s just 0.33mm thin, has a hardness rating of 9H — the highest you can get — and resists fingerprints. It feels very close to the iPhone X’s screen itself, unlike many plastic screen protectors. After it was fitted, there was a small air bubble left at the bottom of the screen, which disappeared the day after. So far, we’re enjoying having it on our phone.

Belkin’s screen protectors did cause some controversy late last year, when previous versions of its InvisiGlass Ultra covers broke quickly after installation. Updated versions returned to Apple Stores in February this year. We did not try out the InvisiGlass version. There are also questions over the effectiveness of screen protectors at all; but we have less of a problem when they don’t ruin the tactility of the original screen underneath, which the Belkin ScreenForce seems to avoid.

Belkin told us it recommends retailers with the TrueClear Pro machine charge only for the screen protector, and offer the fitting service for free. Some retailers may not follow this and charge for a more premium service. Almost regardless, having the screen protector fitted perfectly by someone else removes one of the most hateful aspects of smartphone ownership.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for September 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
casio pro trek wsd f30
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek Smart is the outdoors smartwatch even watch fans will adore

The latest Casio Pro Trek smartwatch may be smaller than the last one, but it’s more mighty, with a stronger feature list, a highly wearable design, and now two battery-saving modes to keep it up and running while you’re out hiking…
Posted By Andy Boxall
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best wireless chargers ifa 2018 moshi porto q
Android Army

Best wireless chargers of IFA 2018

Almost every new smartphone coming out now supports Qi wireless charging, so it’s handy to have at least one or two charging pads. Here are all of our top picks for the best wireless chargers we found in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Temi Robot
Smart Home

Temi is your personal robot butler, like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels

If you’ve been dreaming of a domestic robot or a smart speaker that can follow you around the house, then Temi could be just what you're looking for. We went hands-on with the personal robot at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone 8 data usage
Apple

Apple offers free repairs for owners of defective iPhone 8s

Does your iPhone 8 run slowly or restart at random? If so, it might suffer from a faulty logic board, in which case Apple is now offering free repairs. The new plan only covers certain phones, so make sure yours is eligible.
Posted By Eric Brackett
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

Dude, where’s my car? Check out the best Android Auto apps

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple new york iphone doj passcode
Mobile

Having trouble logging in? Here's how to reset your Apple ID password

To use any of Apple's services, you need to have an Apple ID and know your password. Thankfully, there are ways to deal with the situation and regain access to your account. Here's how to reset your Apple ID password.
Posted By Will Nicol
paypal skype money transfer
Computing

Say goodbye to Highlights: Microsoft goes back to basics with Skype redesign

Microsoft is making some changes to Skype's UI. With a renewed focus on usability and simplicity, the company is working to make sure that Skype remains focused on communication and productivity.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Mobile

The leaks keep coming as a Pixel 3 XL is left in the back of a Lyft

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper