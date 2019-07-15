Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone deals for Amazon Prime Day

The best Apple iPhone Prime Day deals, from the XS Max to the iPhone 8

Christian de Looper
By

If you’re an iPhone user, you know that it’s worth keeping an eye out for great deals that pop up during the year, especially considering that even used iPhones can be pricey. Thankfully, Prime Day 2019 boasts some pretty amazing iPhone deals worth considering, making now a great time to buy a new device.

Whether you’re looking for the lowest-priced iPhone that’s still worth buying, or you don’t mind paying a bit extra for Apple’s latest model, here are the best Prime Day 2019 iPhone deals we could find. These deals appear to have gone live before the start of Prime Day, so it’s best to act fast. Also, check back during the Prime Day event, as we’ll be updating this post with any more deals we come across.

Apple iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS Max Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The iPhone XS Max is Apple’s latest iPhone, and it has a ton to offer. Apart from the beautiful edge-to-edge display design that Apple introduced with the iPhone X, the device also offers Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is the latest and greatest chip from the company. The iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch display, which is larger than the 5.8-inch display on the standard iPhone XS, so if you like the big-screen experience, this deal is perfect for you. The iPhone XS Max is available for $1,029, which is $71 off the original price of $1,100.

Get the Apple iPhone XS Max from Amazon

Apple iPhone X (Renewed)

iPhone X - How to use AirDrop
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

If you don’t need the latest and greatest iPhone, but still like Apple’s new iPhone design, then the iPhone X is an excellent option for you. The device is still super-powerful, plus it offers Apple’s Face ID and should last for at least a few years. This particular iPhone X model is Amazon Renewed, which means that it should be like-new and has a warranty of 90 days. It’s also only compatible with GSM carriers — so you won’t be able to use it with CDMA carriers like Sprint or Verizon. The phone is available for $661, which is $189 off the normal price of $850.

Get the Apple iPhone X from Amazon

Apple iPhone 8 (Renewed)

iphone speed test 8 keyboard

If you want a reliable iPhone that may not have the latest design but is still powerful and has a ton to offer, then this deal on a renewed iPhone 8 is absolutely worth considering. The iPhone 8 features Apple’s A11 Bionic processor, which offers plenty of power, plus the device has the much-loved Touch ID fingerprint sensor and a high-quality 12 megapixel camera. The device is available for $369, which is an absolute steal considering the normal price of $550.

Get the Apple iPhone 8 from Amazon

