The best chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphones are packed with top-of-the-line hardware — but they do not ship with a charger in the box. So, that means you’ll have to purchase a charger if you buy any of the latest Samsung flagships. But before buying, it’s important to know the maximum power input supported by your phone. In this case, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 supports charging up to 25W, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra support up to 45W charging. While supported inputs for wired are different, the wireless charging support is the same on all three phones at 15W.

Choosing the right charger can be a cumbersome task, but not today. We’ve rounded up the best wired and wireless chargers for the Galaxy S22 family, so all you have to do is pick the charger that’s right for you.

Best wired chargers for Samsung Galaxy S22

The wired charging capability on the Samsung Galaxy S22 is capped at 25W. Here are our recommendations for 25W chargers to keep your Galaxy S22 charged up.

Samsung 25W USB-C fast charger

Samsung’s 25W USB-C fast charger is compatible with all Galaxy S22 series phones. However, it is best suited for the standard Galaxy S22 due to its charging support being limited to 25W. The charger supports Power Delivery 3.0, so you can also use it to charge other Android phones or even iPhones (with a Lightning cable). Samsung offers this charger in two color options — black and white. It needs a USB-C to USB-C cable, so make sure you pick up the right cable.

Anker PowerPort III 25W

Anker is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to chargers. While the brand offers a range of chargers, its PowerPort III 25W charger is a great option for the Galaxy S22. The charger has a power output of 25W with support for Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS). Interestingly, this charger has foldable prongs, so it takes up less space than a regular charger. Plus it’s also quite lightweight at 63 grams, and combined with the folding prongs, that makes this a great traveling option.

Spigen 27W USB-C Wall charger

The Spigen 27W USB-C charger is ideal for traveling due to its super compact form factor and weight. For context, the charger measures 31mm by 31mm by 32mm and weighs just 40 grams. The charger has a maximum power output of 27W — slightly more than what the Galaxy S22 supports. It has a quantum boost feature that detects the device connected and provides the right amount of power needed. Like the Anker PowerPort III 25W, it supports PD and PPS.

Best wired chargers for Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

All the aforementioned chargers can be used with the Galaxy S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra, but they do support faster 45W charging, which you may want to take advantage of. Here are some more powerful chargers to utilize the complete charging potential of the two phones.

Samsung 45W USB-C fast charger

Samsung’s 45W USB-C charger is one of the obvious recommendations, as it comes from the phone’s manufacturer itself. The charger supports up to 45W fast charging with PPS and PD. Samsung supplies a USB-C cable with the charging brick, so you don’t need to purchase a separate one. You can purchase this charger in either black or white.

Anker 726 charger

Multiple port chargers have become a necessity, especially with the increase in the number of gadgets. There are times when you need to charge your tablet and phone at once. If you find yourself in such scenarios quite often, the Anker 726 will serve as a perfect charger for you. The charger has two USB-C ports with PD and PPS support that can supply up to 65W for laptops or 45W and 20W for two devices at once.

Spigen Arcstation Pro 45W charger

The Spigen Arcstation Pro 45W is a GaN-based charger. For those unaware, Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a material that produces less heat while charging, allowing chargers to be more compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient than regular silicon-based chargers. The Spigen Arcstation Pro is quite compact and can be slipped into any small pouch. Spigen supplies a USB-C cable with the charger, which is always good to see. Moreover, the charger has a power output of 45W and is compatible with multiple devices including the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.

Best wireless chargers for the S22 lineup

While wired chargers offer super-fast charging, they are not as convenient to use as wireless chargers. Thus, if you plan to purchase one for the Galaxy S22 series, don’t miss out on these offerings.

Samsung 15W Wireless charging Pad

Samsung’s new 15W Wireless charging Pad is a good option if you are specifically looking for a Samsung charger. That said, it isn’t cheap by any means. This wireless charger has a flat design, so it isn’t for users who want to be on their phones while charging. The charger has an output of 15W, matching the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra’s support. Interestingly, the device offers in-built fan cooling to keep your device cool while charging. The 15W Samsung Wireless charging Pad comes in black and white color options, with a travel adapter included.

Spigen 15W convertible wireless charging stand

The Spigen 15W is a convertible, wireless charger that can be used in stand or pad mode, as per your requirements. It supports wireless charging up to 15W. The charger does not ship with an adapter, so you will have to buy one separately. Keep in mind that you’ll need to make sure you buy an adapter that uses Qualcomm QuickCharge, as the device doesn’t support Power delivery.

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger

The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless is a portable wireless charger that allows for charging while you’re on the move. The charger resembles a power bank and has a capacity of 10,000mAh — enough for almost two full recharges. It supports up to 10W Qi wireless charging, and it can top-up two more devices simultaneously, thanks to the USB-C Power Delivery port and the USB-A port.

Editors' Recommendations