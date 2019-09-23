The larger the smartphone, the more critical it becomes to make sure its glass is protected. With the rising popularity of phablet-sized smartphones, protective glass screens are becoming less of a luxury and more of a first line of defense. The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max — with its 6.5-inch, 2,688 × 1,242-resolution OLED screen, is among the largest of iPhone screens, so you don’t want to leave it vulnerable to drops, bumps, and other kinds of damaging impacts. Some screens add “anti-theft” features that limit how much other people can see on your screen, while most feature the 9H hardness rating, which is a basic scratch test using the hardest lead pencil point (9H) against the glass. But any substance harder than your screen will cause scratches to appear on your smartphone glass.

When your phone meets any sort of impact, whether from a bump against a hard wall or a drop from your butterfingers to the concrete sidewalk, the thickness and hardness of glass screen protectors are designed to absorb the impact to prevent cracking. If a drop damages your screen protector, you can simply remove it from your undamaged phone. Glass screen protectors have an advantage because their appearance is similar to your phone’s original screen, allowing for vibrant colors and optical clarity. Though your new iPhone has scratch-resistant glass with an oleophobic coating, a second layer of protection still can’t hurt. Here are a few good ones available for your new phone.

Supershieldz for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Supershieldz for the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is an anti-spy, tempered glass screen protector. Made from high-quality, privacy tempered glass, your screen is visible only to the viewer directly in front of it. Anti-scratch and bubble-free, Supershieldz carries a 9H hardness rating while maintaining the phone’s inherent touch experience. Its 2.5-D rounded edge glass is comfortable in the hand, while its own hydrophobic and oleophobic coating acts to reduce sweat and fingerprints. The package includes two screen protectors.

Bovon for iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protector



Specially designed for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, this 0.33mm thick screen protector features tempered glass with a 3D, curved, black border for smooth edge-to-edge coverage and nearly 100% transparency. The design leaves room for the phone’s True Depth camera and does not interfere with Face ID. When placed on your iPhone screen, it automatically blends into the surface with no bubbles. It’s also compatible with most of the iPhone 11 Pro Max cases on the market. Finally, it’s topped with an oleophobic coating, which makes it easy to wipe off and eliminate unsightly fingerprints.

JETech Screen Protector

Made of high quality, 0.33mm thick, premium tempered glass with rounded edges, the JETech screen protector is transparent, highly responsive to touch, and resists scratches up to 9H hardness. It leaves the iPhone’s glass dust-free, fingerprint-free, and bubble-free and easily installs with a single push.

Aosok iPhone 11 Max Privacy Screen Protector

The Aosok anti-spy screen protector, a privacy-centric tempered glass shield, is designed to heighten clarity and covers the entire screen, including the curved edges, so it is visible only to viewers directly in front of the screen. It features edge-to-edge, bubble-free protection to absorb almost any impact and blends in with most third-party cases. The 0.33 mm cover is not only durable but preserves your iPhone screen’s brightness and features 9H hardness. It protects your phone from scratches, drops, sweat, and fingerprints while providing highly responsive touch. The Aosok is made of high-quality materials and adhesives for easy installation and leaves no residue when removed.

Tempered Glass Screen Protector For iPhone 11 Pro Max

This glass film screen protector offers reinforced technology and the 9H measure that protects your iPhone from unwanted scuffs and scratches from keys, coins, and other sharp or abrasive objects in your pocket. It provides 99% HD transparency with a smooth surface to preserve bright and clear image quality. Installation is easy because the protector self-expels air bubbles while automatically bonding with the screen. Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers on the glass, it also protects against oil residue from fingerprints over the long-term.

Manto Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Manto screen protector is specifically made for Apple’s giant OLED display iPhone. It protects the screen in daily use and reduces the risk of damage or expensive screen replacement. It’s slightly smaller than the actual screen on your device to ensure a good fit and compatibility with most phone cases. Its reinforced, tempered glass, high density surface protects your phone from drops and scratches and has an enhanced oleophobic coating to avoid fingerprints and dirt. The glass is also coated with anti-blue-light film, which protects your eyes by reducing harmful light from your phone screen. It comes with an installation assistant frame to help you perfectly finish the job in just a few minutes.

amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Specifically designed for iPhone 11 Pro Max, this protective screen is 0.3mm to maximize sensitivity and durability. With an ultra-clear, high definition surface and 99.9% transparency, the glass shield promotes an optimal, natural viewing experience. It offers full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity and is scratch resistant with a surface hardness of 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The package includes three glass screen protectors, installation tray, wet wipes, and dust removal stickers.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protector is made of tempered glass with a durability rating of 9H hardness. It includes an auto-alignment installation kit, making it easy to apply and is compatible with all Spigen iPhone cases. Its oleophobic coating prevents the accumulation of unsightly fingerprints. It comes two to a pack.

