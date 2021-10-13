For those who don’t entirely appreciate the flat edges of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 11 remains the best-looking Apple smartphone to date. Combined with a wide range of color options, its curves made a big impression when they first appeared in 2019, while the phone itself was as usable and useful as anything Apple had released up to that point. Of course, while the device’s use of Gorilla Glass for its screen and rear made it more durable than previous models, it wasn’t — and still isn’t — impervious to damage. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 11 wallet cases and covers you can buy right now.

These range from the affordable to the more elaborate and deluxe, with anything in between thrown in for good measure. Regardless of your particular tastes, you should be able to find something that pleases here.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case

This iPhone 11 wallet case from Smartish is a discreet alternative to the kind of case that opens out and adds bulk to your device. It’s a standard phone case, yet it adds a very convenient slot at the back, which is ample enough to accommodate three cards and several banknotes. Not only is this very handy, but it keeps the case noticeably lightweight and slim, making it perfect for people who still want to walk around with their phones in their pockets. Likewise, the cover still provides sufficient protection for the iPhone 11, with the synthetic leather cushioning it from drops and knocks. Also comes with a nicely textured surface, so that the chances of you accidentally dropping it are kept to a manageable minimum.

LupinnyLeather Yellow Wallet Case

Here’s a highly stylish iPhone 11 wallet case that looks great, fits plenty of cards, and offers a very good level of protection. What’s unique about it is that it actually consists of a detachable snap-on case and a separate wallet with a magnetic clasp that can be attached to it. In other words, it’s adaptable to your needs, while the addition of an extra wallet cover makes it doubly protective. It includes four slots for cards, as well as an inner pocket for cash, so it does double as a wallet (unlike certain examples which are just a bit too minimal). Despite offering significant protection, it remains fully compatible with wireless charging, while it can also be used to stand up your iPhone 11, allowing for hands-free viewing and chatting. A great all-around cover.

Greenwich Blake Leather Folio Case

For those who may be a little tired of seeing synthetic “leather” wallet cases, here’s the real deal from Greenwich. Made of genuine leather, this cover may be a little pricey, but it’s as good as it gets. It’s a folio case the covers the front and bank of the iPhone 11, opening up to reveal an interior pocket that can fit bank and/or identity cards. Impressively, the case has been tested for drops to a military standard, so it will keep your iPhone in near-immaculate condition, even after more than its fair share of falls. This is helped by the fact that it combines its authentic leather outer layer with a shell that has benefitted from an electroplated finish. Moreover, as the image above reveals, the case also looks impeccably stylish and sophisticated, providing the perfect complement to the iPhone 11.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

Here’s a wallet case with a difference from Spigen. It’s a standard phone case, yet it includes an exterior, slide-out slot that will fit two cards, making it perfect for anyone who doesn’t need a bigger wallet. On top of this, it’s worth stressing that it’s highly effective as a case in itself, featuring a dual-layer TPU and PC construction that guards your phone meticulously against damage. It also incorporates air cushion technology, helping it to protect the iPhone 11 against serious falls. Needless to say, it’s considerably slimmer than the average wallet case, making it perfect for anyone who wants to avoid undue weight.

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case

Here’s a great cover from Olixar that provides a healthy middle between bulkier and more minimal wallet cases. It wraps around the front of the iPhone 11 while also protecting its rear and spine, with the case closing via the use of a magnetic clasp. Two slots for cards are provided in the case’s inner lining, giving you the ability to carry a bank card and some ID. Helpfully, the case includes a built-in stand that lets you watch media hands-free or speak to friends without straining your wrists. As a bonus, the case is fully compatible with wireless charging, and comes with all the necessary cutouts and buttons. Also provides good protection for the phone, by virtue of inner and outer layers.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

Few manufacturers can rival Mujjo when it comes to elegant design, with this iPhone 11 wallet case harnessing satin-like leather to give it an attractively plush appearance. It’s lined with Japanese microfiber that happens to be strong despite also being slim, while the leather padding strengthens the cover even further, making it suitably resistant to drops and impacts. Unlike other wallet cases, it doesn’t cover the front of the phone, but instead includes a slot on its back, which can fit two or three cards. Another nice touch is that the leather lining rising above the edge of the iPhone’s screen, giving it extra protection as a result.

Belemay Wallet Case

Here’s a very classic-looking wallet case that even goes as far as using genuine cowhide leather. It combines an inner TPU layer with said leather, in the process creating two layers that will keep the iPhone 11 safe from the vast majority of accidents likely to fall its way. As a wallet case, it naturally provides inner slots in which you can fit various cards, while it also includes a side pocket for cash. It also keeps things appreciably slim and light, so this is one traditional wallet case you can still keep in your pocket. Other features include accurate cutouts, support for wireless charging, and even a cutout on the back that lets you continue showing off your Apple logo.

Survivor Clear Wallet Case

Here’s another unconventional take on the tried-and-tested wallet case format. It’s a translucent wallet case that looks appealingly modern and different, yet nonetheless still provides the all-important front cover with three card slots on its inside. As such, you’ll be able to combine the best of both worlds, looking enviably trendy while also keeping your credit and ID cards safe. Impressively, the cover has been drop-tested to MIL-STD-810G standards, meaning that it can cope with a variety of stressors, from falls to vibrations and impacts. Thanks to its TPU material, it’s also scratch-resistant, something which will keep its (mostly) transparent surface in fine condition for the duration of your time with it. Easy to take on and off, while it also supports wireless charging.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Here’s a lovely upscale wallet case from Snakehive that doesn’t require you emptying your previous wallet to buy it. Made of European cowhide nubuck leather, it provides considerable ruggedness while also looking decidedly sleek. Indeed, Snakehive claims it provides “twice the protection” of the average plastic case, and this is likely true, if only because it combines an inner and outer layer, while also covering the front as well as the back of the iPhone. As a wallet case, it offers three slots for cards and a lining for cash, yet somehow it manages to remain slimline despite this generosity. Comes with a magnetic clasp the shuts it securely, and can also be used as a viewing stand.

SaharaCase Folio Cover

Here’s an iPhone 11 cover that remains very faithful to the idea of what a wallet should be. That is, it provides tangibly roomy slots for cards and cash, so you can fit more in this than you can with certain other wallet cases. As with most other good wallet covers, it combines a harder inner shell with its leather lining, providing significant protection for the phone. Its surface has also been designed to increase grip and prevent slippages, thereby reducing the chances of accidents in the first place. It can also be used as a stand, in case you want to watch TV and movies on your iPhone.

