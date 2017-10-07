The best iPhone 8 battery cases to boost your phone’s stamina

Remember when cell phone batteries would last for a week, and recharging wasn’t a nightly task? Our devices are now capable of so much more than just telephone calls — in your pocket, you have the entirety of the internet, a myriad of sensors, and tons of other capabilities. So is it any wonder that average battery life is now a day, maybe a day-and-a-half at most?

What do you do when you need to use your iPhone 8, but you’re worried about the battery life (you can read more about what we think in our iPhone 8 review)? Well, a power bank is a good idea. But they’re often bulky, inconvenient, and difficult to use on the move. Battery cases may be a better solution to your issue — attached to your phone already, they don’t need extra cables, or extra space. They just clip onto your phone, and they’re there for when you need the extra juice. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 8 battery cases that we’ve found on the market today.

Since the iPhone 8 is almost the same size as the iPhone 7, most of the battery cases that we recommended in our iPhone 7 battery case round-up will work just as well.

Maxboost Atomic Power Case ($28) Capacity: 3,200mAh

Output: N/A

Size — 6 x 2.8 x 0.6 inches

Weight — 141.8 grams (5 oz) With a battery that adds over 18 hours of extra talk time and a protective rubberized two-piece body, Maxboost‘s Atomic Power case is a simple way to get the additional battery power you need. A 3,200mAh battery is a respectable size, being midrange in terms of capacity. Regardless, thanks to the iPhone’s relatively low battery size and battery efficiency, this case adds over 100 percent extra to the existing battery capability. The two-piece construction is easy to attach and remove, with the top of the case coming away to slide the phone into the lower section, and it also contains a series of LEDs to show you the battery level of the case. But be warned — although the Atomic Power has sync-through technology, allowing you to connect your iPhone to your computer through the case, it uses a MicroUSB connection to charge, and doesn’t support the Lightning Apple Earpods. So if you can’t live without your music, it might be time to invest in a good set of Bluetooth earphones. Buy one now from: Amazon

Boicar Extended Battery Case ($29) Capacity: 2,800mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size — 5.61 x 2.83 x 0.46 inches

Weight — 68 grams (2.3 oz) A touch more expensive than the Maxboost case above, Boicar’s extended battery case is also a touch smaller in battery capacity, weighing in at 2,800mAh — but don’t let that put you off, since that’s still equal to 11 hours of extra talk time. It’s also half as heavy as the fairly hefty Atomic Power, at a lightweight 68g. It’s got a much smaller footprint, too, only adding 0.18 inches to the iPhone 8’s overall thickness, and it even manages to avoid the ugly chin that many battery cases add to the bottom of the iPhone. It’s something of a looker relative to other battery cases, with the smooth blue style also available in understated black or stylish rose gold. Like the Atomic Power, the Boicar allows you to sync your iPhone 8 to your computer through the connection at the bottom, but doesn’t allow for Lightning earphones to be connected — though it does take a Lightning connection to charge, handy since you’re likely to already have a Lightning charger around. It also has LED lights to indicate charge level, and is a good buy for the money if you’re looking for a battery case with a touch of style. Buy one now from: Amazon

Temdan Waterproof Metal Battery Case ($90) Capacity: 3,000mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size — 5.3 x 2.6 x 0.9 inches

Weight — 119 grams (4.2 oz) Temdan‘s case is more than a touch dearer than the other offerings on this list — in fact, it’s the most expensive of the lot by a large margin. But it’s worth the price. While the battery capacity is only 3,000mAh (about 16 hours talk time) and pretty average, where this case shines is the extra qualities that it bestows. With an IP68 rating, Temdan’s fully sealed case has a higher rating than the iPhone 8 itself, lending extra protection to an already well protected phone. It’s also pretty rugged, and the metal frame should protect your iPhone 8 from some pretty serious bangs and shocks. As a clincher, it also comes with an in-built adapter for the 3.5mm jack, letting you use your old headphones in place of Lightning earphones — which is good, since Lightning headphones won’t work with this case. The built-in screen protector also allows for Touch ID use, and the case contains all the ports and openings you’d expect for full use of your device, as well as rubber plugs for protection. However, this case does use Micro USB for charging, so beware if you’re running low on that venerable cable. That aside, Temdan has done a fine job of making a battery case that should appeal to anyone who needs their iPhone 8 to survive while out hiking, kayaking, or any other extreme pastime. Buy one now from: Amazon

Baseus Plaid Extended Charger Case ($33) Capacity: 5,000mAh

Output: 1.5A

Size — 5.59 × 2.76 × 0.64 inches

Weight — 116 grams (4.1 oz) Another stylish option, and the second-largest battery on the list, Baseus‘s Plaid case comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery that adds 20 hours of extra call time onto the iPhone 8’s lifespan. This case also forgoes the ugly chin of most battery cases, instead choosing to extend the back by a significant amount. Whether or not this will be to your taste is entirely subjective, and anyone looking for a slimmer addition to their phone should probably avoid this case. Despite that, the Plaid is a good-looking case, with an attractive check design on the rear, and a series of LED lights to indicate charge level. Thankfully for Apple fans, the Plaid supports charging by Lightning cable, and syncing to computers through the case. However, like most, you won’t be using your Lightning earphones through this — this one is pretty much Bluetooth only. Finally, the Plaid comes with a metal back that allows it to connect to most magnetic mounts, but will likely interfere with wireless charging — so consider that a warning if you’re looking to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8. Otherwise, this is a solid battery case — but the stand-out feature has to be that large battery size. Buy one now from: Amazon