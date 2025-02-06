Camera fans are going to love the design of this upcoming phone

A partnership between China’s Xiaomi and Germany’s Leica Camera AG has been going strong since 2022. A new leak suggests their collaboration with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra may deepen.

A report from Innogyan (via Android Authority) has leaked a hands-on image of the forthcoming flagship device, which seems to take inspiration from the iconic Leica M11 camera. As Android Authority explains, the leaked image should be viewed horizontally to more clearly see Xiaomi’s design influences. Leaker Smart Pikachu has also shared several color variations alongside the Leica M11 camera to highlight this connection further.

Earlier this week, news leaked that the successor to the popular Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be announced on Wednesday, February 26. The highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature several advanced camera enhancements, building on the strengths of its predecessor.

The rumored camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing detailed images, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for distant subjects, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera designed for optimal performance in low-light conditions and providing an impressive zoom range, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera perfect for capturing expansive landscapes.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a component that may also feature in the standard and Pro models of the Xiaomi 15 series. This chipset, on both the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the recently released OnePlus 13, is designed to provide efficient processing speeds and facilitate seamless multitasking.

I’d love to see the Xiaomi 15 Ultra resemble the image above. A dark blue or dark green version would look incredible, wouldn’t it? We’ll know soon enough; February 26 is just 20 days away.