 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Camera fans are going to love the design of this upcoming phone

By
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra in its plastic case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A partnership between China’s Xiaomi and Germany’s Leica Camera AG has been going strong since 2022. A new leak suggests their collaboration with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra may deepen.

A report from Innogyan (via Android Authority) has leaked a hands-on image of the forthcoming flagship device, which seems to take inspiration from the iconic Leica M11 camera. As Android Authority explains, the leaked image should be viewed horizontally to more clearly see Xiaomi’s design influences. Leaker Smart Pikachu has also shared several color variations alongside the Leica M11 camera to highlight this connection further.

Possible image of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Possible image of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Innogyan

Earlier this week, news leaked that the successor to the popular Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be announced on Wednesday, February 26. The highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature several advanced camera enhancements, building on the strengths of its predecessor.

Recommended Videos

The rumored camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing detailed images, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for distant subjects, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera designed for optimal performance in low-light conditions and providing an impressive zoom range, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera perfect for capturing expansive landscapes.

Smart Pikachu

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a component that may also feature in the standard and Pro models of the Xiaomi 15 series. This chipset, on both the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the recently released OnePlus 13,  is designed to provide efficient processing speeds and facilitate seamless multitasking.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

I’d love to see the Xiaomi 15 Ultra resemble the image above. A dark blue or dark green version would look incredible, wouldn’t it? We’ll know soon enough; February 26 is just 20 days away.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I tried a new Android phone that puts some of the best smartphone cameras to shame
The rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

It’s been a few years since I was surprised by a smartphone camera’s zoom performance. With Samsung offering 100x zoom on its Galaxy S Ultra lineup, little has shocked me with smartphone cameras — until now.

The Oppo Find X8 series is the successor to the Find X7 series from last year, and alongside several other improvements, there’s also been a significant upgrade in one area: the 30x zoom. Oppo and OnePlus have great cameras at shorter zoom distances, and at a recent briefing, I discovered that we can now add the 30x zoom to the list.

Read more
I took four of the best phones to NYC for a wild camera test. Here are the results
close up photo of cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12 and Pixel 9 Pro

If you’re in the U.S. and looking for a smartphone camera that won’t let you down, there’s a strong chance that you’ll land on a phone from one of four phone makers: Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or Apple.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely regarded as having the best smartphone telephoto lens in the U.S., thanks to its 10x zoom. Google continues to work wonders with the triple camera array in its Pixel 9 Pro, while the OnePlus 12 offers outstanding performance at a more affordable price. Then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro, with its 5x telephoto camera, which was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Read more
I love this new iPhone camera feature. Here’s why I’ll never use it
The header image for the OuttaFocus column.

Ever since Apple introduced its Photographic Styles, I’ve mostly stuck to the Standard filter and then edited my pictures in the Photos app later if I wanted. With iOS 18, Apple added the ability to change Photographic Styles after taking a photo, and I decided it was time to experiment and play around with different Styles.

I quickly discovered I’d been missing out, but also why I'm never likely to use the feature again.
A frustrating choice

Read more