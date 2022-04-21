Only 1,000 of these aluminum, laser-etched Millennium Falcon cases will be made

Given how many Star Wars-related products there are, you probably feel pretty burned out, even if you’re a real hardcore fan. But wait, because Casetify has a brand-new, very varied, and really attractive range of cases and accessories centered around Star Wars. The top product here is a limited-edition, laser-etched phone case featuring the Millennium Falcon, and it looks excellent.

The case is made from aluminum with a schematic-style top-down view of the famous freighter etched on it, and there will only be 1,000 made. You’ll need to have an iPhone 13 model or an iPhone 12 model, and you’ll have to be prepared to splash out $149 for one. That’s definitely a lot of money to pay for a case, but given how few will be made, you’ll probably never see another one.

If you miss out or don’t want to spend that much, the same design will be available on one of Casetify’s Impact, Ultra Impact, or Compostable cases, which are available for a more reasonable $40 to $70 depending on your phone. This means it’ll be available for more phones too, with the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7 model ranges, plus the iPhone SE, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, all covered.

Beyond the Millennium Falcon design, Casetify has commissioned special designs for other cases based on the original movie posters for A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. In addition, there’s a great Tatooine Binary Sunset design option, too. The retro-inspired artwork looks excellent in the press photos, with plenty of color and instantly recognizable Star Wars characters and themes.

Outside of phone cases, Casetify is also making Star Wars-centric Apple Watch straps, MagSafe charging pucks, an AirPods case, MagSafe Battery Pack cases, and Apple iPad cases, which really show off the artwork. Prices vary — $52 for the Apple Watch strap, $25 for the Battery Pack case, and $72 for the iPad cases — and Casetify will sell them through its Co-Lab app, through its online store, and in its retail locations. Unsurprisingly, they will all be released on May 4, but if you want a chance of getting the limited edition Millennium Falcon case, you should sign up for priority access at Casetify now.

