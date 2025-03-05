 Skip to main content
Circular Ring 2 with ECG support is up for pre-orders with two big tricks in tow

By
Circular Ring 2 on the finger of a person
Circular

Nearly two months after revealing its second-generation smart ring, Circular has finally started taking pre-orders for the Ring 2 and will start shipping in June. This one is a massive upgrade, and more like a shot at redemption, after the lukewarm outing of its predecessor.

Made out of jewelry-grade titanium, the smart ring comes equipped with an ECG, PPG, as well as a temperature sensor. The watch can measure heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen saturation levels, and electrocardiogram activity, too.

The company claims it’s the first FDA-cleared smart ring out there to offer ECG measurement, a facility that was pushed into the mainstream by the Apple Watch and has been adopted by multiple brands ever since.

The Ring 2 is touted to assess more than 140 biomarkers, allowing it to track sleep, energy levels, stress, recovery time, and more.The onboard AI assistant can process the collected data and offer personalized insights, as well.

Front view of the Circular Ring 2
Circular

The Circular Ring 2 has also received clearance for AFib detection, a heart condition that arises from non-rhythmic cardiac activity. Another notable feature addition is the Women’s Health Suite, which offers insights into cycle tracking, fertility, and related wellness trends for women.

The build is IP68-rated, which means it’s perfectly safe to take this one out for swimming and workouts. Circular is touting a seven-day battery for its second-gen smart ring, while a full-charging top-up is said to take only 30 minutes.

The Circular Ring 2 comes in Obsidian Black, Gold, Silver, and Rose Gold colors. It is now up for pre-orders and guarantees savings worth up to $310 for early backers. The asking price has been set at a rather hefty $549, but early pre-orders will be rewarded with a discounted price tag of $239 only.

Solving two big problems

Circular takes a no-subscription approach to smart rings. Unlike labels like Oura, you only pay an upfront fee for the smart ring, and you’re good to go.

Person wearing the Circular Ring 2
Circular

There’s, however, a system of digital coins in the companion app that can be unlocked by meeting certain activity goals and healthy habits such as proper sleep time. “These coins unlock exclusive features, insights, and perks inside the app,” says the company.

The Circular Ring 2 also solves the hassle of dealing with sizing kits. So far, most smart ring brands will first send a kit with dummy units in various sizes. Only when customers find the right fit and add it to their purchase dashboard that their smart ring is shipped.

With the Circular Ring 2, the company is introducing what it calls an “industry-first Digital Ring Sizing technology.” All you need to do is placed your hand, with fingers spaced on a card, and the app’s in-camera preview will take the measurement.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
