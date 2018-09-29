Digital Trends
Mobile

These are the most common iOS 12 problems and how to fix them

Christian de Looper
By

Apple’s iOS 12, the company’s latest and greatest version of its mobile operating system, is packed with great features. While previous iterations of iOS have come with a series of bugs and other issues, iOS 12 doesn’t seem to have too much wrong with it.

That said, the new operating system isn’t perfect. Some people have reported a few issues with it which is why we’ve put together this guide — to find the biggest iOS 12 problems and try to identify a way to fix them.

Annoyance: Display colors look ‘off’

A number of people on Reddit have reported that after installing iOS 12, the display on their phones looks a little “off.” Colors look a little washed out, and it’s just not as vivid as it was before. In particular, it seems as though the issue affects the iPhone X the most, which is a big deal considering the fact that the iPhone X was the first iPhone with an OLED display, and OLED displays are known for their bright and vivid colors. Speculation suggests that the issue has something to do with the new display profile in iOS on the iPhone X, but that’s far from a certainty.

Unfortunately, as of right now it doesn’t seem as though there is a fix to this issue. It’s possible that Apple will fix the problem in a future iOS update.

Problem: Bluetooth not working

After updating, some people are noting that the Bluetooth icon has disappeared from the status bar. While that’s not an issue in and of itself, others report that Bluetooth simply isn’t working on iOS 12.

Potential solution:

  • Go to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle Bluetooth off, then on again.
  • If that doesn’t work, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Glitch: Apps crashing more than usual

There have been a few reports suggesting that the update to iOS 12 is causing some apps to crash a lot more than usual. The issue could be due to a number of reasons. For example, the apps in question may not have been properly tested or updated to work with iOS 12.

Potential solution:

  • Open the App Store and press Updates from the menu bar. Update any apps that have available updates.
  • Force quit the app, then relaunch it.
  • Restart your iPhone.

Generally, iOS 12 is a pretty well put-together operating system — so it’s possible no more issues with it will come up. If they do, however, we’ll update this article. You can also learn how to get the most out of it with our handy iOS 12 tips and tricks.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best news apps on iPhone and Android
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Product Review

Controversy has dogged the MacBook Pro lately. Is it still a good purchase?

The MacBook Pro is a controversial laptop these days -- and that's unfortunate. Due to some divisive changes Apple made to the functionality of the MacBook Pro, fans are more split. Does the 8th-gen refresh change that?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
iOS 12
Mobile

iOS 12.1 beta brings eSIM functionality on iPhone XS, XS Max

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
iPhone XS review
Mobile

iPhone XS vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Can LG swing past Apple?

It's easy to see Apple's latest and greatest iPhones ruling the roost for some time to come. But if you're stuck between the LG G7 ThinQ and the iPhone XS, which do you pick? We compared the two to make it easier.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS review
Mobile

How to navigate iOS 12 with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

It's out with the old and in with the new for Apple's latest iPhones. The design is a refreshing change, but it may take time to adjust to the new gestures. Here's our guide on how to navigate iOS 12 with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
realme 2 pro news main
Mobile

The cheap Realme 2 Pro offers 8GB of RAM and A.I. camera trickery

Smartphone newcomer Realme has wasted absolutely no time in getting itself a firm foothold in the entry-level market. Now it's making a bid for more with a full HD, A.I.-powered device, the Realme 2 Pro.
Posted By Mark Jansen
drexel university sprayable antennas sprayed antenna crop
Emerging Tech

Sprayable antennas could usher in a new era of ultracompact wearable devices

Researchers at Drexel University have invented new, ultra-thin, spray-on antennas, which can be applied every bit as easily as spray paint or bug spray. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
apple palo alto ram raid robbery news store
Mobile

Snatch-and-run Apple Store robbery ring busted in California

Apple's home state of California is cracking down on robbers who enter the tech giant's stores and snatch as many devices as possible before running off, with cops recently arresting 17 suspects in a special operation.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to reset your iPhone
Mobile

Is your smartphone frozen? Here's how to reset your iPhone

You can do a lot with an iPhone, but if you ever run into an issue with it, the first thing you should do is restart it. In this guide, we tell you how to reset your iPhone, and explain how it differs from a factory reset.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg v40 thinq news
Mobile

Official LG V40 ThinQ teaser shows phone with five camera sensors

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Buying Guides

Our favorite smart wallets offer the perfect blend of style and safety

The wallets of today will not only ensure that you have a convenient place to store your money, but also that you won't lose said money, or have it stolen. These are our picks for the best smart wallets.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
nokia 7 plus full review 20
Mobile

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaks show off a gorgeously shiny copper model

Nokia's mobile game has been strong lately, and that strong streak doesn't seem to be coming to an end, if leaks of the upcoming Nokia 7.1 Plus are to be believed. Here's absolutely everything we know about the Nokia 7.1 Plus.
Posted By Mark Jansen
note 9 stylus on phone
Mobile

Common Galaxy Note 9 problems and how to fix them

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a huge and powerful phone. But it's still not without its issues. Here are some of the most common Galaxy Note 9 problems, and how to fix them.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Illuminating renders of the Razer Phone 2 show off a lit-up logo

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Wearables

Google's new Wear OS update is now rolling out to eligible watches

Google's new Wear OS update is rolling out, and this smartwatch operating system update brings more concise notifications, a better Google Assistant, and the recent changes to Google Fit to your wrist.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall