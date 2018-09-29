These are the most common iOS 12 problems and how to fix them

Share

Apple’s iOS 12, the company’s latest and greatest version of its mobile operating system, is packed with great features. While previous iterations of iOS have come with a series of bugs and other issues, iOS 12 doesn’t seem to have too much wrong with it.

That said, the new operating system isn’t perfect. Some people have reported a few issues with it which is why we’ve put together this guide — to find the biggest iOS 12 problems and try to identify a way to fix them.

Annoyance: Display colors look ‘off’

A number of people on Reddit have reported that after installing iOS 12, the display on their phones looks a little “off.” Colors look a little washed out, and it’s just not as vivid as it was before. In particular, it seems as though the issue affects the iPhone X the most, which is a big deal considering the fact that the iPhone X was the first iPhone with an OLED display, and OLED displays are known for their bright and vivid colors. Speculation suggests that the issue has something to do with the new display profile in iOS on the iPhone X, but that’s far from a certainty.

Unfortunately, as of right now it doesn’t seem as though there is a fix to this issue. It’s possible that Apple will fix the problem in a future iOS update.

Problem: Bluetooth not working

After updating, some people are noting that the Bluetooth icon has disappeared from the status bar. While that’s not an issue in and of itself, others report that Bluetooth simply isn’t working on iOS 12.

Potential solution:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle Bluetooth off, then on again.

If that doesn’t work, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Glitch: Apps crashing more than usual

There have been a few reports suggesting that the update to iOS 12 is causing some apps to crash a lot more than usual. The issue could be due to a number of reasons. For example, the apps in question may not have been properly tested or updated to work with iOS 12.

Potential solution:

Open the App Store and press Updates from the menu bar. Update any apps that have available updates.

Force quit the app, then relaunch it.

Restart your iPhone.

Generally, iOS 12 is a pretty well put-together operating system — so it’s possible no more issues with it will come up. If they do, however, we’ll update this article. You can also learn how to get the most out of it with our handy iOS 12 tips and tricks.