 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Fancy controlling Mac with Android? Oppo’s upcoming foldable could let you do that

By
Leaked render of Oppo Find N5 in purple.
Evan Blass / Substack

Oppo’s upcoming foldable is already all over the internet for its razor sharp looks and dimensions that should let it grab the title for the “world’s thinnest” book style foldable. Besides the ergonomics, Oppo is making some iterative changes to the foldable, including a bigger inner screen, bigger battery, the latest-gen chipset, and the addition of wireless charging. Ahead of the launch in the coming weeks, Oppo is teasing new functionality that will folks control their Mac with the Oppo Find N5.

Chen Xi, the director of design in Oppo’s ColorOS team, posted a glimpse of the feature in action on Chinese social media Weibo. The media shows the Oppo Find N5 folded in half, with its top part duplicating the screen from a macOS machine while the bottom half shows a keyboard.

MacOS remote desktop control running on Oppo Find N5.
Oppo Find N5 being used to remotely control macOS. Chen Xi / Weibo

The feature, Xi notes, is an extension of the “O+ interconnection” (based on automatic translation) features. The executive is supposedly referring to O+ Connect, an iOS app currently allows sharing files with Oppo and OnePlus phones with speeds comparable to AirDrop.

Recommended Videos

With this additional utility, you could not only mirror a Mac’s screen to the Oppo Find N5 but also control the computer remotely. We can expect certain limitations, such as both the foldable and your Mac being connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Oppo Find N5 held underneath the Oppo Find N3 foldable phone.
Oppo Find N5 (below) vs. the previous generation, Find N3. Oppo / Weibo

It remains to be seen if the feature is restricted to Oppo’s home country, China, or also made available in other regions. If the latter happens, it should also be accessible on the OnePlus Open 2, which is destined to be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 and essentially run the same software. We also hope Oppo and OnePlus extend this functionality to older phones — at least the flagships.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

We expect to learn more once Oppo formally announces the phone on February 20th in Singapore. OnePlus’ launch should follow in a few days or weeks, though the two devices are unlikely to sell simultaneously in the same regions. Oppo has already begun teasing the foldable’s design and confirmed some of its specifications. The foldable will accompany the Oppo Watch X3, which will also be rebranded as the OnePlus Watch 3 for different markets.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Meta teases new wearable that lets you control AR with your brain
Meta prototype of wearable using motor neuron signals to control AR on glasses by viewing messages

Meta announced some big things during its Meta Connect presentation, including the Quest Pro and other technologies revolving around the metaverse. Toward the end of the presentation, Meta showed off an early prototype of a new wearable that seems to work in conjunction with future augmented reality (AR) glasses — allowing you to control AR with your brain and motor neuron signals.

What was shown was very brief and clearly a super early prototype, so it probably won’t look the same whenever this does come out. From what we were able to see, the wearable appears to go around your wrist, similar to a smartwatch like the Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch. It features a very large square display, and it looks like some bits of information may show up on the display, though it could have also been glare.

Read more
iOS 16 lets you pair Nintendo Switch controllers to your iPhone
Two players play Nintendo Switch.

Apple forgot to mention one important detail about iOS 16 at its annual WWDC conference yesterday: iPhone users will be able to play games with their Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers.

iOS 16 won't be released to everyone's iPhones until fall, but it is currently out as a developer preview, giving devs ample opportunities to test out and discover some of the new operating system's quirks and exploits. Riley Testut, the developer behind the Delta emulator and AltStore, shared his discovery of iOS 16 natively supporting the Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers, although they show up as a single device. He reported that "they work perfectly with Delta," which emulates games from SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance.

Read more
The Oppo Find N will be among the first foldables to try Android 13 Beta 1
Oppo Find N camera open.

The promises of Android 13 are enough to get any Android user excited, but Oppo smartphone owners won't have to wait to see what the next major update to the operating system has in store. The Find N is Oppo's flagship foldable and already supports the Android 13 Beta 1 for users in China while the Find X5 Pro supports the first beta across the globe.

Although it's certainly exciting to have the chance to try out the Android 13 Beta on a regular smartphone, Google showcased the software update's focus on tablets and foldables at the company's I/O keynote yesterday. Specifically, the Find N was highlighted during the presentation and now owners will be able to see what the big deal is for themselves.

Read more