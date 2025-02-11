Fancy controlling Mac with Android? Oppo’s upcoming foldable could let you do that

Oppo’s upcoming foldable is already all over the internet for its razor sharp looks and dimensions that should let it grab the title for the “world’s thinnest” book style foldable. Besides the ergonomics, Oppo is making some iterative changes to the foldable, including a bigger inner screen, bigger battery, the latest-gen chipset, and the addition of wireless charging. Ahead of the launch in the coming weeks, Oppo is teasing new functionality that will folks control their Mac with the Oppo Find N5.

Chen Xi, the director of design in Oppo’s ColorOS team, posted a glimpse of the feature in action on Chinese social media Weibo. The media shows the Oppo Find N5 folded in half, with its top part duplicating the screen from a macOS machine while the bottom half shows a keyboard.

The feature, Xi notes, is an extension of the “O+ interconnection” (based on automatic translation) features. The executive is supposedly referring to O+ Connect, an iOS app currently allows sharing files with Oppo and OnePlus phones with speeds comparable to AirDrop.

With this additional utility, you could not only mirror a Mac’s screen to the Oppo Find N5 but also control the computer remotely. We can expect certain limitations, such as both the foldable and your Mac being connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

It remains to be seen if the feature is restricted to Oppo’s home country, China, or also made available in other regions. If the latter happens, it should also be accessible on the OnePlus Open 2, which is destined to be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 and essentially run the same software. We also hope Oppo and OnePlus extend this functionality to older phones — at least the flagships.

We expect to learn more once Oppo formally announces the phone on February 20th in Singapore. OnePlus’ launch should follow in a few days or weeks, though the two devices are unlikely to sell simultaneously in the same regions. Oppo has already begun teasing the foldable’s design and confirmed some of its specifications. The foldable will accompany the Oppo Watch X3, which will also be rebranded as the OnePlus Watch 3 for different markets.