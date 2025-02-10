OnePlus Watch 3: what to expect

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be revealed on February 18, and TechRadar recently got a first look at this wearable device.

The new watch from the maker of the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature Wear OS 5, powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset, which also includes a secondary MCU chip. This combination is expected to provide up to 120 hours of battery life between charges.

Recommended Videos

As OnePlus Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Celina Shi explained, “Our software seamlessly switches operations between these two chipsets enabling the OnePlus Watch 3 to run with maximum efficiency and strike the perfect balance between peak performance and extended battery life.”

The OnePlus Watch 3 should feature a rotating digital crown alongside a titanium bezel with a sapphire crystal face. This is an update from the OnePlus Watch 2 that features stainless steel. How that digital crown compares to the Apple Watch Series 10 remains to be seen.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to Shi, “With the ability to both press and rotate, the rotating crown makes navigating through apps and menus efficient and intuitive – and ultimately the user experience even better.”

Beyond this, little is known about the new wearable device. Recent rumors indicate that the upcoming watch will include features now standard on smartwatches, such as health and fitness tools. Like recent Samsung Galaxy Watches such as the Galaxy Watch 7, it is expected to monitor blood pressure. This feature is projected to be available this fall with the release of the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The OnePlus Watch 3 should be available in the U.S., Europe, and other locations when released. The new watch will be revealed on Tuesday, February 18, at 8 a.m. EST.