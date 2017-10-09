Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Thanksgiving Wallpapers
Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Get into the holiday spirit with this collection of Thanksgiving-themed wallpapers for your iPhone.
Snap Markup
Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It can markup or annotate a photo with a range of shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides a number of shapes to help you tailor your map.
iPano
This panorama viewer promises to give you a top notch experience. View QuickTime VR files, including objects, all in equirectangular 360 degrees.
Cardiograph Classic
Cardiograph is an application which measures your heart rate. You can save your results for future reference, keep track of multiple people with individual profiles, add notes and locations, and more.
myPref
Designed by behavioral experts, myPref is a convenient, efficient way to to determine preferences. Up-to-date preferences are vital to the effectiveness of any behaviorally based program, and myPref makes performing these assessments easy and accurate.
Ukulele Tuner Pro
Tune your ukulele with precision and ease, all within seconds. This app features 11 tunings for soprano, tenor, concert, and baritone ukuleles.
