Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Monogram Plus
Monogram Plus allows you to customize your screen with various personalizations. Edit six different types of complications using emojis, your name, your initials, a reminder, a note, an image, and more.
Millimeter
Millimeter Pro is a easy to use and helpful measurement tool for your iPhone. It uses your touchscreen as a ruler or tape measure to make quick measurements.
Student Planner
The student planner designed for the modern student with powerful features all designed to be used quickly and easily.
Todokit
Organize tasks by project, priority, and urgency. Then, track your progress for each task and check your past achievements.
ListBox
The most important thing about this reminder app is that it won’t leave you alone until you notice the reminder, and when you do, it suggests an action.
Moody
How were you feeling last week? What was your mood last September? It’s usually hard to remember your mood, but Moody is here to help you.
