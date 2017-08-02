Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Compound Interest Calc
Quickly and easily calculate compounding interest with features like variable length of term in years or months, interest rates, and additional deposits.
Available on:
Best Essential Oils
Live a healthier and happier life with essential oils. This app makes it easy for you, to get the highest benefit from essential oils.
Available on:
Star Rover
Do you love the starry night? Do you want to know everything in the sky? Just hold up your iPhone and Star Rover will tell you exactly what you are pointing at.
Available on:
Blockr
Ads are the most annoying things in our web browsing experience. They take up space, make web pages load slower, and cost us extra data. This app aims to change all this using Blockr.
Available on:
TodoCal
TodoCal lets you manage, organize, and control your daily tasks. Organize your tasks with to-dos and sub to-dos, and rearrange them with a simple drag-and-drop interface.
Available on:
Flowers
Flowers and Mandala is the new anti-stress coloring books for adults. Promising multi-color, vibrant, and pastel gradients, this could be the app for you.
Available on: