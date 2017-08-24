Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
DeliTape
Convert your iPhone into a retro Walkman with Delitape. This vintage music app brings you back to the old days. Swipe through the finest tapes animated with a great passion for detail.
Available on:
Social Media Job Search
With over 90 percent of hiring managers using social media to find and screen candidates, using social media to build a solid personal brand and search for a job is a must for the modern job seeker.
Available on:
Remote Drive Pro
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files — use your iOS device to stream videos, and view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home.
Available on:
Aura
Apply stunning filters to your photos more easily than ever. Choose from a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.
Available on:
Night Mode Camera
The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone.
Available on:
Top Speed App
Top speed app is used for calculating an automobile’s top speed, gear ratios, engine RPMs, and tire sizes.
Available on: